by Bob Heist

Who is the Finest on the Emerald Coast? Well, it’s up to you.

The annual Finest on the Emerald Coast promotion sponsored by the Northwest Florida Daily News has received an outpouring of votes from readers in 10 categories (with multiple subcategories within each): Around the House, Automotive/Boat, Beauty, Dining, Entertainment and Leisure, Health, Services, Shopping, Your Money and Everything Else.

The winners, however, aren’t up to us – this is strictly driven and decided by our readers, who vote for area businesses, organizations, people and more to be honored as the “Finest on the Emerald Coast” for 2017.

The first leg of the journey to the final celebration, which is scheduled May 11 at HarborWalk Village, is the nomination process. Readers have until Feb. 1 to nominate businesses in the 10 categories. And the Daily News is upping the ante for participation by making all participants in the process that vote for 25 or more businesses eligible for a chance to win a $500 Visa Gift Card.

Do we have your attention now? Hey, and don’t forget, you can enter a new vote (and earn another chance at the gift card) every day until the Feb. 1 deadline.

To join the fun and take part in honoring the Finest on the Emerald Coast, click on THIS LINK and follow the instructions. It’s as easy as 1-2-3!

1. Visit the ballot page at http://promotions.nwfdailynews.com/l/Finest-on-the-Emerald-Coast/Welcome and click Register/Login to register to nominate.

2. Provide your email address and create a password or Login if you are already registered.

3. Vote on 25 businesses or more to be registered to win a $500 Visa Gift Card!

In advance, thank you for being a part of the Finest on the Emerald Coast awards!