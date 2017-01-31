by Abraham Galvan

Get ready for plenty of beads and moon pies with Mardi Gras festive events hitting up several Destin locations.

Looking for a place to get in the Mardi Gras spirit? Here are four hotspots were you can wear your best festive outfits.

HarborWalk Village

HarborWalk Village will have three events the whole family can come out and enjoy.

The Mardi Gras Pub Crawl will be held from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 24, with drink specials at each stop.

“We are asking for a $10 donation benefiting Food for Thoughts,” said Marissa Marinan, media director for HarborWalk Village.

Beads, beads and more beads will be tossed at the ninth annual Mardi Gras Parade being held from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb.25.

There will be dazzling floats, colorful costumes, street performers, and live music.

The festivities continue during the Fat Tuesday Celebration starting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb.28.

“The public can enjoy free red beans and rice provided by Jackacuda’s (Seafood & Sushi),” Marinan said.

Dogs are also getting their share of fun. HarborWalk Village’s first annual Mardi PAWS costume contest will start at 6 p.m. on the main stage.

“There is a $10 entry fee or you can just donate dried dog food to enter the contest,” Marinan said.

Proceeds collected will benefit Alaqua Animal Refuge and Paws.

Check out all of the festivities at 10 Harbor Boulevard.

The Village of Baytowne Wharf

The outdoor restaurant and retail village will have its 14th annual Mardi Gras Dog Parade starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday Feb. 26.

“This year’s theme is Canines and Comics, where people can dress up their dogs as their favorite comic book characters,” said Julie Stuckey, Baytowne Wharf’s events manager.

Pet lovers who are interested in participating in the parade can register online at Baytownewharf.com. Walkers will be $5 and golf carts or vehicles will be $10.

“All proceeds collected will be donated to Alaqua Animal Refuge in Freeport,” Stuckey said.