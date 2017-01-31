by Annie Blanks

Destin’s favorite place to boogie is now open for business …; again.

Graffiti and the Funky Blues Shack opened Monday night after relocating from its old location in Baytowne Wharf to its new location at 34902 Emerald Coast Parkway, where Chili’s used to be.

Owners Chuck and Carmen Stiles said they were thrilled to be opening up a new spot after 10 years in Baytowne.

“I think the visibility here is better, this is just a great location,” Chuck Stiles said. “We’re on a busy corner, and it’s easy to get to. Plus, there’s lots of parking. Parking galore. Which is something that we’re not used to at either location.”

Stiles was referring to his previous location at Baytowne as well as the original Graffiti and Funky Blues Shack location at the corner of U.S. Highway 98 and Beach Drive. The original location, which Stiles sold to new owners in 2014, closed its doors in November 2016.

The new Graffiti and Funky Blues Shack has got the same funky and creative feel as the previous restaurant. Art by Alabama-based artist Butch Anthony and Northwest Florida-based artist Justin Lyons decorates nearly every inch of the walls, along with neon signs and, of course, graffiti.

“We want it to be the same funky vibe,” said Carmen Stiles. “We’re doing it in such a way where the music is going to be a part of the whole concept. Before, it was separated, so now we’re trying to incorporate it into everything.”

Graffiti and Funky Blues Shack will have plenty of live entertainment options, with musical guests for every palette. Live music will begin at 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with a Sunday jazz jam beginning at 7 p.m.

The menu options are slightly different at the new location. The menu is larger and includes several small plate options, as well as pizzas, salads and more healthy choices.

To find out more, visit www.graffitifbs.com.