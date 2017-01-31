

By Nick Tomecek | Destin.com

No other edible sea life is more unique than the oyster.

These slimy bivalve mollusks are either enthusiastically devoured by fans or politely refused by others who shy away from their look and texture. This simple food was enjoyed by ancient Romans who devoted their resources to large-scale oyster farming.

The oyster’s popularity has remained high through the centuries and has continued to hold precedence in present day Gulf Coast life. We asked the experts at Floyd’s Shrimp House, who feature a variety of oyster dishes on their menu, for their thoughts on these salty delights.

“We’re very passionate about our oysters as well as our shrimp,” said Chris Cassidy, General Manager at Floyd’s.

Cassidy is proud of the quality of oysters from the Gulf Coast.

“The flavors we get off the Gulf Coast from Apalachicola all the way over to Texas is very consistent throughout the whole entire year.”

He said the steady water temperature along the coast is the reason oysters in our area taste better than those from the northeastern states.

Floyd’s serves oysters raw, baked, fried and steamed. They offer three versions of the baked oysters that are perfect for people who don’t care for raw ones.

Their baked oyster dishes include:

Rockefeller – Oyster topped with spinach, bacon, Parmesan cheese and bread crumbs

Gorgonzola – Oyster with Gorgonzola and Parmesan cheese with green onion and bacon

Scampi – Oyster topped with garlic butter and Parmesan cheese



The most popular oyster dishes at Floyd’s are served raw or Rockefeller.

Floyd’s Chef Mike Rhodes recently showed us how people at home can prepare their own oysters Rockefeller.

Oysters Rockefeller recipe (Floyd’s Shrimp House):



1-dozen shucked oysters on the half-shell

3-ounces wilted spinach

3-ounces crumbled and cooked bacon

3-ounces Panko bread crumbs

3-ounces freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Shuck oysters and place onto an oven-safe tray. Top each oyster with equal parts, spinach, bacon, breadcrumbs and Parmesan cheese. Bake in the oven at 500 degrees for 7-8 minutes. Serve and enjoy!

Fun facts about oysters:

Oysters are a low fat, high protein seafood choice with an above average amount of healthful minerals such as selenium, zinc, iron and magnesium and B vitamins. Three ounces of oysters provide more that 1 gram of omega-3 fatty acids, according to seafoodhealthfacts.org.

Oysters can be eaten year-round. It was once widely believed that oysters should only be consumed in cold months. Modern refrigeration and certified oyster farms have made this bivalve mollusk enjoyable all year. However in warmer months there is a greater chance for human pathogens like Vibrio vulnificus and Vibrio parahaemolyticus to be present.

Raw oysters are not an aphrodisiac. However Nancy Amy, a nutritionist and toxicologist at the University of California was quoted in an article on wired.com.

“There’s an amazing placebo effect with aphrodisiacs,” she says. “It’s very culturally specific and there’s no scientific evidence, but if you think it’s going to work, then there’s already a 50 percent chance that it will.”

4. Colin Shirlow of the United Kingdom holds the title for most eaten oysters, according to Guinness World Records. He ate 233 oysters in 3 minutes in 2005.

Floyd’s Shrimp House Chef Mike Rhodes encourages anyone to come into the restaurant to beat the record.

An adult oyster can filter as much as two and a half gallons of water per hour, that helps clean our local waterways. Additionally, oyster reefs provide a barrier against waves and boat wake, helping reduce shoreline erosion, according to Choctawhatchee Basin Alliance

Oysters are hermaphrodites. There is no way of determining male oysters from females by examining their shells. While oysters have separate sexes, they may change sex one or more times during their life span.

Advisory: Consuming raw or under-cooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness.