LuLu’s in Destin will host a Tropical Reunion Wedding Vow Ceremony for couples at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12.

It will be officiated by Jane Carver, an ordained minister and member of the Parrot Head club. There will be live music, a champagne toast, wedding cake, flowers for the brides and a customized commemorative wedding vow renewal certificate.

Prizes will be awarded to the couples who have been married the longest, shortest and who are the most festively dressed.

Registrations will be taken starting at 11 a.m. the day of the event. To register in advance go to http://www.lulubuffett.com/destin/calendar/special-events/2017.