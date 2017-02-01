With our unrivaled sugar white sand, emerald green waters and laid back southern attitude, it’s no wonder that celebrities like to vacation in Destin just like the rest of us. Over the years there have been several celebrities that have graced the Emerald Coast, and although the paparazzi doesn’t always follow them to the beach, rumor has it that these stars have spent some time on our shores.

Britney Spears

Britney Spears, dubbed “The Princess of Pop,” for her catchy world-popular tunes has sold 100 million albums and over 100 million singles worldwide. Spears once owned a home in East Destin, and even announced her first pregnancy with Kevin Federline while vacationing in Destin in 2005.

Alana Thompson a.k.a Honey Boo Boo

Known first for her role as a spunky contestant in TLC’s show Toddlers & Tiaras, Alana Thompson then became famous with her own show on TLC called Here Comes Honey Boo Boo. At the conclusion of four series of the show in 2014, Alana vacationed with her family in Destin spending some time at the HarborWalk Village and Big Kahunas Adventure and Waterpark.

Kate Gosselin

Kate Gosselin and her eight children rose to fame with the show Jon & Kate Plus 8 (2007) and later Kate plus 8 (2009) which featured family life raising twins and sextuplets. In 2015, Gosselin and her children visited Destin and were spotted at the beach, Big Kahuna’s Adventure and Water Park and Fudpucker’s. http://www.fudpucker.com/kate-plus-8-comes-to-destin/

Emeril Lagasse

Call him a local now, as famous chef, restaurateur and television personality, Emeril Lagasse and his family actually live in South Walton.

Lagasse is the chef/propietor of 13 restaurants in New Orleans, Las Vegas, Orlando and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. He has hosted 2,000 shows on the Food Network, is the food correspondent on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” has appeared as a guest judge on four seasons of Bravo’s “Top Chef” series, is a co-host of the 10th season of the “Rachel Ray Show” and is in his fourth season of the Cooking Channel’s “Emeril’s Florida,” among other things.

This year, to further his ties with South Walton, Lagasse plans to open a new restaurant in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin and just ran a feature of the area on his new show, “Emeril’s Florida.” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Viz8GShonWw&feature=youtu.be

Jerry Jones

The owner, president and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys National Football League team owns a house in Santa Rosa Beach in a small area called Four Mile Village.

Mike Huckabee

Politician Mike Huckabee moved to Florida after serving 11 years as Governor of Arkansas. He lives with his family in Blue Mountain Beach and can be seen mingling amongst locals everywhere from the grocery store to the church he attends and of course sampling local restaurants and attractions in Destin and South Walton.

Amy Grant

Singer/songwriter Amy Grant visited Destin so often that local chef Tim Creehan has named a dish after her. At Cuvee Bistro you can order Amy’s Tuna Rare, or her husband Vince Gill’s favorite, Grouper Vince. Chef Creehan was asked to cater the Grant/Gill wedding after the couple sampled his cooking while on vacation in Destin in 1999.