by Abraham Galvan

Shoppers will soon have a new place to get organic cosmetics when Lush Fresh Homemade Cosmetics makes its debut at Destin Commons.

The store, which plans for a grand opening on Feb. 17, offers luxurious and ethical skincare, hair care and bath indulgences.

“This will be the 15th store opening (for Lush) and the largest in the state of Florida,” said Heather Ruiz, marketing director for Destin Commons.

The closest store in the Northwest Florida is a five-hour drive to Jacksonville.

“We started to get a lot of request from social media, emails and calls from customers who wanted a store to be closer,” said Katrina Poulos, spokeswoman for Lush. “Last year, we opened a store in Birmingham and it was such a bang. We are hoping it will be the same in Destin.”

The shop will be filled with unique one-of-the-kind salvaged antique furniture and offer shoppers a hands-on experience with the products.

“People can come in, get pampered and try out the products before purchasing them,” Ruiz said.

The cosmetic company strives to be eco-friendly by not using as much plastic packaging and never testing its products on animals.

“Just how you see in farmers markets, we like to showcase our products naked and with minimum packaging,” Poulos said. “We are a campaigning company.”

Instead of a traditional ribbon-cutting ceremony, the store has something else in the works.

“We will have a giant bath bomb five-times the size of a regular one and we will drop it in a big sink inside the store,” Poulos said.