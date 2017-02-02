by Annie Blanks

A new coffee shop in Destin aims to help you get your mojo back.

Mojo’s Coffee Shop opened on Jan. 1 in HarborWalk Village, where Starbuck’s was formerly located. The new coffee shop is the second Mojo’s; the original was opened in 2003 in Perdido Key, Florida. Owner Kat Hammac said Destin was a natural location for her expansion after nearly 14 years running the original shop.

“Destin offers such great opportunity for independent businesses,” Hammac said. “I feel like the Destin community is so supportive of independent and eclectic businesses like this one. HarborWalk has welcomed us, and it will be just wonderful here.”

Mojo’s offers locally roasted coffees in a wide variety of flavors, while the beans hail mostly from Guatemala, Mexico and Ethiopia. Hammac said they also offer other drinks such as organic teas, milks, fruit smoothies and kale drinks.

“The No. 1 thing that sets our coffee apart from a Starbucks-type place is that it’s locally roasted and picked up within two days,” Hammac said. “We’re also individual, so when you come in you order exactly what you want and how you want it. We have a lot of fun with our coffee.”