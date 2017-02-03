It’s time for the biggest football game of the year for National Football League fans, and there are plenty of places in Destin to watch the Super Bowl while enjoying food, beverages and other fan fare. Check out our list of hot hangouts in Destin where you can kick back and watch the Falcons take on the Patriots.

AJ’s Seafood & Oyster Bar: You could win big at AJ’s Seafood & Oyster Bar during Super Bowl 51 this Sunday. Register to win a flat screen TV while enjoying the food, drinks and of course the football game. Several drink and menu specials will be available including the Patriot Burger and the Dirty Bird Sandwich inspired by the opposing teams in the game. Catch all the action on the JumboTron!

Tailfin’s Ale House & Oyster Bar: With more than 100 TV’s spread throughout the three-story restaurant, Tailfins Ale House & Oyster Bar has you covered for Super Bowl Sunday. There is no cover-charge to enjoy the game, but if you choose to join the VIP option in the main level get ready to indulge in an all you can eat seafood buffet complete with appetizers, nacho bar and bottomless drinks on select beers and wines.

Grande Tailgate Party: The Emerald Grande is ready to party with the Grande Tailgate Party at Grande Vista from 5-8 p.m. this Sunday. Take in the Super Bowl will munching on wings, nachos, sliders, hotdogs, and chili, and enjoy drink specials as well. Add more fun by participating in games and giveaways throughout the evening.

Cigar Factory Social Club: Super Bowl Sunday starts early at the

Cigar Factory Social Club in Miramar Beach, with a tailgating party starting at noon. Lunch includes Val’s Chili and all the fixings, grilled hotdogs steamed in Sam Adams and beer. In addition to food and football, there will also be contests games and prizes.

Marie’s Bistro and Barside: Fifty-One The Big Game Benefit, is what Marie’s Bistro and Barside have named their Super Bowl event/fundraiser. Come out and watch the game from 4:30-11:30 p.m. and proceeds from the event will go to help support The Arc of Walton County’s ongoing facility renovation project.