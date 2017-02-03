MUSIC

Opera brunch: The Choctaw Bay Music Club is hosting their annual Opera Brunch Fundraiser on Feb. 25 at 11:30 a.m. in the Niceville Community Center, 204 N Partin Drive. The Pensacola Opera’s Artists in Residence will provide excerpts from John Heggie’s opera “Deadman Walking” and from other operas. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students at Bayou Books, 1118 E John Sims Pkwy, Niceville, and P.S. Gifts, 29 Walter Martin Road NE, Fort Walton Beach. Or purchase online for $27.50 at www.ChoctawBayMusicClub.org. Ticket sales end Feb. 20. Call Karen LeGrand at 855-0068 or Lisa Cyr at 231-3199 or email cbmc1977@gmail.com.

Music appreciation: Whether you are a musical novice, an expert, or simply a music lover, join the fun of David Ott’s Music Appreciation Classes. For people of all ages, these classes explore the joys and surprises of classical music. An added bonus are the talents of opera sensation Kara Bishop. This series continues each Monday through Feb. 27 at 1 p.m. at Christ the King Episcopal Church, 480 North County Highway 393 in Santa Rosa Beach. A $5 donation is requested. Call 267-3332.

Tribute event: 30A Songwriter Radio will honor Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young with local bands playing their music starting at 7 p.m. Feb. 6 until closing. Musician Ed Wrann is organizing the event. Call him at 585-1010 for more information. The venue is at 2078 U.S. Highway 98 W, Suite 108 (Publix Shopping Plaza), Santa Rosa Beach.

Jazz concert: The Visual & Performing Arts Division of Gulf Coast State College presents a Jazz Concert benefiting the GCSC Foundation’s Military/Veteran Emergency Assistance Fund with performances by Christopher Rochester & GCSC Jazz Ensemble, Hornstew Jazz Ensemble and Chris Godber & Friends. The concert will be at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in GCSC’s Amelia Theatre. Tickets are $10 at the door, or preordered online at www.gulfcoast.edu/arts.

Adam Miller: Legendary folksinger, storyteller and autoharp virtuoso Adam Miller will perform at 4 p.m. Feb. 15 in the Niceville Community Center, 204 Partin Drive N. “Singing Through History” is an exciting family friendly program. A masterful entertainer who never fails to get his audience singing along, Miller has distinguished himself as one of the great interpreters of American folktales and folksongs, and as a performer who appeals to audiences of all ages. This free program is brought to you through a partnership between the Niceville Public Library and the Friends of the Niceville Library. Light refreshments will be served. Call 279-4863, ext. 1504.

Runge Strings Orchestra: The University of West Florida Department of Music will present the Runge Strings Orchestra in concert at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9 in the Music Hall at the Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Building 82, on the Pensacola campus. The Runge Strings Orchestra will play “Spring” from Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” and “Carmen Suite” by Bizet-Shchedrin. Boyan Bonev, adjunct professor of cello, will conduct. Leonid Yanovskiy, professor and director of strings, will be the featured soloist. The event is free and open to the public, but tickets are required. To reserve tickets, contact the box office at 857-6285.

Side Project: For one night only, Side Project will perform at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at Tuscany Italian Bistro, 36178 Emerald Coast Parkway, Destin. Celebrate an early Valentine’s Day with fun music. Dinner reservations are available beginning at 4:30 p.m. Call 650-2451.

Winter Series: The Market Shops, at the entrance to Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, presents the Winter Concert Series 1-3 p.m. every Sunday in February. The concerts are free and open to the public, rain or shine, on The Market Shops lawn. Bring chairs and blankets. Scheduled are: Feb. 5, Michael J. Thomas; Feb. 12, Ron Adams “Shadow of the King” & The Memphis Echoes; Feb. 19, Chuck Lawson; Feb. 26, Boukou Groove.

Chuck Lawson: Old Florida Fish House will host a series of free concerts with local musician Chuck Lawson 5-7 p.m. Thursday through Feb. 23 showcasing his talents on the steel drum and guitar. The series is an opportunity to enjoy live music, fresh seafood, sushi and steaks during the shoulder season. Old Florida Fish House also offers live music at 8 p.m. every Friday with the Fish House Band and monthly performances by the Forrest Williams Band. Visit oldfloridafishhouse.com for details. Old Florida Fish House is at 5235 E County Hwy 30A, Santa Rosa Beach.

Jazz Jam: Jazz Pensacola presents Jazz Jam 6:30-9 p.m. Feb. 6, at Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St., Pensacola. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free for participating musicians, including high school and college students with student IDs. Admission is $10 for Jazz Pensacola members and guests, $12 for non-members, $5 for students with ID, and free admission for military in uniform. Join Jazz Pensacola at the event, and admission is free. Call 433-8382, or visit jazzpensacola.com.

Anniversary kickoff: Throughout 2017, WSRE will celebrate 50 years of public television for the Gulf Coast, and the PBS station’s viewers are invited to join the party. The “Dance 23” Dancing Through the Decades 50th Anniversary Kickoff will be held 6-9 p.m. Saturday at Phineas Phogg’s inside Seville Quarter. Boogie Inc. will spin top hits, and there will be a cash bar, hors d’oeuvres and door prizes. Admission is a $10 donation to the WSRE-TV Foundation, paid at the door. Attendees must be age 21 or older and are encouraged to come dressed in costume from their favorite decade since the 1960s. Information is available online at wsre.org/50.

ART

Jacqueline Campbell: The Destin Library, on Siebert Avenue, will showcase the work of local artist Jacqueline Campbell through Feb. 28. Campbell specializes in watercolor and oriental brush. Campbell is a self-taught artist. She attended the University of Rhode Island and has studied under numerous art instructors throughout the United States. She is a member of the National League of American Pen Women, Pensacola branch. Campbell has won various artistic awards including a bronze medal from Societe Academique Arts-Sciences- Lettres, Paris. Call the library at 837- 8572.

Carolyn White: Newbill Collection By The Sea will host Tennessee fiber artist Carolyn White 1-4 p.m. Feb. 11 and 18 at the gallery. The trunk show will focus on White’s innovative wearables converted from scarves, hand-knitted and felted hats with hand-needle-felted surface design, hand-knitted asymmetrical wraps and cowls. Newbill Collection By The Sea is at 309 Ruskin Place, Seaside. Call 231-4500.

Kind Design: Local artist Julia Vanover will celebrate the grand opening of her innovative artwork gallery, Kind Design Fine Art in Valparaiso 3-8 p.m. Feb. 10. Vanover, a licensed clinical social worker, has been a counselor for her community, active military and the VA. While she has bridged boundaries within people for many years through talk therapy, she has reached out in a more visceral way by painting, drawing and sculpting art based on connection for over 30 years. Regular gallery hours are Monday through Friday, noon to 6 p.m. or by appointment. The gallery is at 102 John Sims Parkway.

Hot Glass, Cold Brew: The First City Art Center’s Hot Glass, Cold Brew, Mardi Gras Edition event takes place 6-9 p.m. Feb. 10 at 1060 N. Guillemard St. (on the corner of Guillemard and Gonzalez Streets). Admission of $25 includes a signature handblown or hand-thrown ceramic glass and food two beverages courtesy of Pensacola Bay Brewery. Non-alcoholic beverages will be available as well. Valid ID required. There will be live art demonstrations and music by Cat Daddy. The event will also include a gallery opening. Reduced admission (without signature cup) for children over 12 is $10. Children under 12 are free. An art activity area will be set up for children. Call 429-1222 or visit www.FirstCityArt.org.

ADSO Members’ Art Show: Through Feb. 17, the Arts and Design Society is hosting an exhibition of its members’ work, including all media and all subjects. The gallery is open Tuesday-Friday noon-4 p.m. and Saturday 1-4 p.m. and is at the Art Center, 17 First Street SE, Fort Walton Beach. Call 244-1271.

Beaux Arts Exhibition: The Arts and Design Society is inviting all artists to submit works for the 58th Annual Beaux Arts Exhibition, hosted by The Meridian at Westwood and sponsored by the Arts and Design Society. Registration is in the Atrium of The Meridian at Westwood, 1001 Mar Walt Drive, Fort Walton Beach, 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 9. Entry fee is $25, members; $35, non-members, with a limit of two entries. The exhibition runs Feb. 10-12. For more details and entry form, visit www.artsdesignsociety.org or call 582-1329.

BOOKS

Book launch: Together with Engineers for America and the Air Force Armament Foundation, local and award-winning author, Martha J. LaGuardia-Kotite’s book-signing will be hosted by Tom Rice on Feb. 7. For all ages, this new book, “Innovators: Rock Stars of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math),” $11.95, introduces young people and adults to important local innovators working in STEM fields at the Air Force Research Lab in Northwest Florida. Meet the author 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Magnolia Grill, 157 Brooks Street SE, Fort Walton Beach. Also meet Air Force Armament Museum Foundation’s executive director, Paul Maryeski. The book is available on Amazon, from the author www.marthakotite.com and the Air Force Armament Museum.

Open mic night: The Crestview Public Library’s next free open mic for poets and musicians to read, perform, improvise and play together is at 6 p.m. Feb. 14. Everyone is welcome, even if you don’t write poetry or play music. Call 682-4432 or email ehurwitz@okaloosa.lib.fl.us, or call Rick Sanders at 585-6399. The Robert L.F. Sikes Crestview Public Library is at 1445 Commerce Drive.

Refreshing Reads: The Refreshing Reads Book Club will meet at 3 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Jay Library. Read discussion-friendly titles. Enjoy an uplifting book club where you can talk about books in a spirit of fun and sharing. See a staff person to sign up. This month’s title is “Twice in a Lifetime” by Dorothy Garlock. The library is at 5259 Booker Lane.

Page Turners: Page Turners meets at 10:30 a.m. Feb. 10 in the meeting room of Gulf Breeze Library, 1060 Shoreline Dr. This month’s selection is “Hanging Mary” by Susan Higginbotham. There is a limit of 20 participants, so call the library or drop by to sign up and speak to a staff member about reserving a copy.

COMMUNITY

Winter Community Programs: Walton County Coastal Library sponsors Winter Community Programs at 10 a.m. Wednesdays through March 8. Sponsored by Friends of Coastal Library, the programs are designed for adult community and families having educational and entertaining value. Call Linda Thompson at 267-2809, Coastal Library, 437 Greenway Trail, Santa Rosa Beach. The library is behind the South Walton Government/Education Complex on U.S. Highway 331 South. Free for the public with limited seating. Program brochures will be available at the Coastal library and the schedule is posted on the website www.youseemore.com/walton. Scheduled are: Feb. 8, harpist Katie Ott will give a performance and a brief history of the harp; Feb. 15, “Soldiers Life in the American Civil War” by Robert Huffman; Feb. 22, A Story of West Point by Richard Barlow Adams; March 1, Mississippian Indian Culture by Bob Lauderdale; and March 8, Beach-Nesting Shore Birds: Florida’s Original Beach Babies by Bonnie Samuelsen.

FAMILY

Valentine’s Party: The Valparaiso Community Library will host a Valentine’s Party for school-age children and their caregivers at 4 p.m. Feb. 6. There will be refreshments, and the children will decorate Valentine sugar cookies. Call the library at 729-5406 or visit the Facebook page.

Valentine’s craft: Children, ages 4 to 12 years, along with their parents, are invited to stop by the Destin Library 1-4 p.m. Feb. 9 and 10 and create a Valentine’s Day craft. They will have three crafts to choose from. This event is free and open to the public. Visit the Destin Library on Facebook or contact wrogers@cityofdestin.com or call 837- 8572.

NATURE

Choctawhatchee Audubon Society: Events planned include the monthly meeting tonight with a program titled “Birding in the Philippines.” Lenny Fenimore will present a photographic account of his March 2016 birding trip to the Philippines. The meeting will be held in Room 130 of the Student Services building (Bldg. 400) at the Northwest Florida State College Niceville campus. Socializing begins at 6:30 p.m. and the program at 7. Admission is free and open to the public. Call or e-mail Dr. Don Baltz at 225-252-2760, dbaltz@lsu.edu. On Feb. 11, Margaret Benner leads a field trip to the landings on the Choctawhatchee River. Location subject to change if river in flood stage. Enjoy lunch at the Rabbit Creek Café. Meet at the Freeport Publix parking lot on U.S. 331 at 7:30 a.m. For more details, call 678-6665. On Feb. 25, join Dara Dobson, manager of 7 Pines Native Plant Nursery, for a birdwalk at their diverse farm. Meet at the CVS drugstore parking lot in Oak Creek shopping center on State Road 20 in Niceville at 7:30 a.m. For more details, call 830-8996.

SHOWS

Documentary screening: The historic Imogene Theater in Milton is the setting for the community premiere of “Alchemy: Portrait of a Wood Fire Kiln.” Filmmaker Patty Newton will debut her full-length documentary on Feb. 10. A reception begins at 6 p.m. followed by the screening at 7. Newton worked at NBC for 15 years and came to Santa Rosa County exclusively to film the activities of the Gulf Coast Kiln Walk Society first firing of their Anagama kiln in Holley. There is a suggested $5 donation to see the film, attend the reception, and be eligible for door prizes. Limited tickets are available at Holley Hill Pottery or at the door. Call 939-2744 or email martyandbrenda@bellsouth.net. Visit kilnwalk.org.

Car show: On Feb. 11, the Fort Walton Beach Professional Firefighters present their 9th annual benefit car show. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the public is invited to enjoy food, raffles, and entertainment at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds indoor display area on Lewis Turner Boulevard. The event is sponsored by the City of Fort Walton Beach and admission is free for the public. Car show entries may be registered in advance for $20 or at the gate for $25. Pre-registration forms may be completed at fwb.org/fire. Proceeds from the event will go toward the medical expenses for the children of local firefighters in need. Call 758-5437 or email firemedic2415@yahoo.com.

STAGE

“Bakersfield Mist”: Emerald Coast Theatre Co., a non-profit professional theater company, presents “Bakersfield Mist” as the final main stage performance of the company’s 2016-17 season. The production runs through Feb. 19. Evening performances are on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Matinees shows are at 2 p.m. Sunday. All performances will be staged at the new ECTC performance space, 560 Grand Boulevard, upstairs, in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach. The two-member cast features local talents Bruce Collier and Teance Blackburn. “Bakersfield Mist” performances run about 80 minutes with no intermission. The show contains some profanity and should be considered PG 13. Doors open 30 minutes before performance time. Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, and $15 for students. Not recommended for children under 5. To purchase tickets or make a tax-deductible donation, visit emeraldcoasttheatre.org or call 684-0323.

Relay fundraiser: The Duke it Out Relay for Life team is having a murder mystery dinner show fundraiser Feb. 11 at the Foxwood Country Club in Crestview. Act4Murder will present “Pirates, Lies, and Mail-Order Brides.” Pounders Hawaiian Grill will cater. Tickets are $40 ea. If interested, contact Laurie Klausutis at 826-0959 or dklausutis@gmail.com. The performance is at Foxwood Country Club, 4927 Antioch Drive, Crestview. Doors open at 6:15, with a three-course meal and show beginning at 7 p.m.

Act4Murder: Join Act4Murder, a local professional comedy troupe, for several shows: Tonight at The Twisted Grape 1193 B. Eglin Parkway, Shalimar, $45, 6 p.m. seating, “Pirates, Lies and Mail-Order Brides.” Feb. 17 at La Paz, 950 Gulf Shore Drive, Destin, $45, 6:30 p.m. seating, “Killer in the Kitchen.” Feb. 25 at Samuel’s Roadhouse, 114 John King Road, Crestview, $38, 6:30 p.m. seating, “A Vacation to Die For.” Get more details and make reservations online at www.act4murder.com. Call Act4Murder at 862-2885 for additional information.

Riverdance: The Bay Arts Alliance presents Riverdance Live on its 20th anniversary world tour at the Marina Civic Center in Panama City at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8 and 9. Drawing on Irish traditions, the combined talents of the performers propel Irish dancing and music into present day, capturing the imagination of audiences across all ages and cultures in an innovative and exciting blend of dance, music and song. Tickets are $60-$70 online at www.marinaciviccenter.com, the box office, or by phone 763- 4696.

Pensacola Senior Follies: “Seniors X 20” is this year’s theme for the 20th Annual Pensacola Senior Follies at WSRE-TV, Jean & Paul Amos Performance Studio on College Boulevard and 12th Ave. Proceeds from the two-hour song, dance and comedy revue go to support various senior programs. Evening performance will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 10 and matinee performances will be at 2 p.m. Feb. 11 and 12. Tickets can be purchased at Bayview Senior Center and West Escambia Senior Center. Tickets will be valid for any performance. Ticket information is also available by calling 453-3016 or 417 -7736.

Ballet master class: Alfonso Academy, 12598 U.S. Highway 98 W Unit 104, Miramar Beach, will host an open Ballet Master Class 4-5:30 p.m. Feb. 9 featuring Valery Lantratov, the artistic director for the Russian National Ballet Foundation. Registration for current Alfonso Academy students is $35 per dancer and guest students are welcome to attend for $45 each. For more details or to register, visit AlfonsoAcademy.com.