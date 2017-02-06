by Heather Osbourne

A new restaurant opening in Fort Walton Beach is bringing a different spin to the normal wingery joint.

Buffalo Wings & Rings, at 204 Mary Esther Cut-Off near Beal Parkway, not only lets customers choose from its 14 sauces, but allows them to control the heat tolerance for whatever flavor and spice suits their taste buds.

“What’s on the menu?” Buffalo Wings and Rings owner Glenn Schaible asked. “Chicken Wings! Our chicken is 100 percent fresh, whether you get boneless or not.”

He said the restaurant also will have a full range of salads, burgers and sandwiches.

The restaurant, whose company is based in Cincinnati, Ohio, is set to open Feb. 22. Schaible said the chain caters more toward families and the “the older crowd.”

“Our main goal is personable service, a friendly atmosphere and good food,” he said. “I’m excited for people to get to see it all complete. We’re going to have a VIP event before it opens with all alcohol profits donated to the Air Commando Foundation.”

Ted Corcoran, president and CEO for the Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce, said the new restaurant not only will be great for locals, but will also draw tourists deeper into the city.

“It’s wonderful,” Corcoran said. “The great thing is that it adds yet another restaurant to the food court that has become (U.S.) Highway 98 to Beal Parkway. This is exciting.”

The new restaurant will hire 100 employees by the time the doors open, according to Schaible. He and his hired staff spent the day Friday placing the 213 seats throughout the building.

“We have 40 TVs in here, too,” Schaible said. “There is literally not a bad seat in the house to watch whatever sports are on.”

Schaible also owns three Lenny’s Sub Shops in Northwest Florida.