During the summer of 2015, two words that had never been associated with each other became a new fad: Luxury floats. Spurred on by celebrities the likes of Taylor Swift, and Shay Mitchell, giant inflatable pool toys became the hot new summer sensation.

Using social media site, Instagram as a platform, celebrities and people everywhere began sharing photos of themselves lounging on giant swans, flamingos, donuts, pizza slices, and many other outlandish floaties. Now the trend is a hit, and the search for the most unique float is on. Hashtags such as “swan float,” and “flamingo float,” garnered upwards of 20,000 posts during the summer and are still growing in number.

“Lots of celebrities have them; like the flamingo is a big deal,” said Kelsey Cummings, Sales Associate for Duckies Shop of Fun in Seaside. “I guess they just stand out on the beach more if you have a cool float. And they’re fun. I’m sure we will sell out of them during spring break.”

The high cost of some of these luxury pool floats is not all self-indulgent however, as company FUNBOY pledges to donate enough money to charity RainCatcher to provide one person in the developing world with a year’s access to clean water for the price of one float.

To get ahead of the game, we here at Destin.com have combed the Destin area to find where you can grab a designer pool float and enjoy the beach or the poolside just like the celebs.

Frillseekers: Get your float and monogram it too at Frillseekers and insure that no-one else takes your float by mistake. Currently Frillseekers offers a giant pink flamingo, donut or swan which typically cost $45.99 and monogram it with three letters for only $8 more. Note that it does take a few days to monogram so order the floats online http://frillseekersgifts.com/ or call the store at 850-460-2700. Frillseekers Gifts is located in the shops in front of Destin Wal-Mart.

Duckies Shop of Fun: This cute toy shop in Seaside town center has several giant floats available. Although the selection may differ from week to week, you may find amongst the selection flamingos, swans, pineapples, watermelon slices, flip-flops, rainbows and donuts. In addition to the jumbo sized floats, Duckies also carries baby inflatables and drink inflatables to match. Depending on the float the prices range from $25-$75. Duckies Shop of Fun is located in downtown Seaside at 45 Central Square in Santa Rosa Beach. For more information call 850-231-4800 or visit www.shopduckies.com

West Marine– West Marine carries the brand SWIMLINE and can have at any given time a watermelon, parrot, chili pepper, ice cream cone, bagel or cabana shirt pool floats. As of the writing of this article (February 6) West Marine in Destin had the chili pepper float in stock. West Marine in Destin is located at 862-b Hwy. 98 East. For more information call 850-269-0636.

Target– Target is known for carrying affordable designer

brands and carries a line of fancy floats called BigMouth Inc. The giant pool floats available in store include pizza slices, donuts and flamingos priced at $19.99. Target in Destin is located at 853 Harbor Blvd. for more information call 850-650-7525.