By Nick Tomecek | Destin.com



In 1958, the band ‘The Champs’ came out with the song “Tequila.” The mostly instrumental song should be a favorite for people fearful of the karaoke stage since the only lyric is, if you remember, “tequila.”

But these days, tequila has developed into a popular spirit that people are becoming more curious about.

In order for the liquor to be called “Tequila,” it must come from Mexico in or around the Tequila region in the country and has to be made with at least 51 percent blue agave, according to Nick Nistico, beverage program specialist with Breakthru Beverage Group.

Nistico, who informs restaurants all over Florida about tequila, recently made a visit to Rockin’ Tacos Grill and Tequila Bar on Okaloosa Island and shared his knowledge about the popular bar shooter.

Most bars serve three main types – Anjeo, Silver (Blanco) and Reposado.

Nistico went through each one and how best to enjoy them as he displayed three bottles of 1800 Tequila, which is made with 100 percent blue agave.

Anjeo – Aged between one and three years in oak barrels. It has a rich full flavor and is softer around the edges when comparing it to silver tequila. There is less of the bitter agave flavor with Anjeo. Nistico suggests drinking this neat or with a couple of ice cubes.

Silver (Blanco) –This is the most common tequila being consumed, according the Nistico. It is generally not aged or is aged for a very short period of time. Nistico said, “It is the freshest expression of the agave.” He suggests shooting this or enjoying in a margarita.

Reposado – Aged for 60 days to one year inside oak barrels which gives it the distinct color and rested flavor that you might see in a whiskey or typical American bourbon.

Tequila lovers can order a flight served in four shot glasses at Rockin’ Tacos Grill and Tequila Bar at The Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island.

MAKING THE PERFECT MARGARITA

1-ounce fresh lime juice

3/4-ounce agave nectar (use simple syrup as substitute)

2-ounces 1800 silver tequila

Add ingredients into shaker with ice. Give it a good hard shake and pour over ice. Serve and enjoy!