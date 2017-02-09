by Savannah Evanoff

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to be traditional.

Spend it with whomever you want doing whatever you want. We put together a list with a variety of valentine-related events and activities.

EVENTS

My Furry Valentine Doggie Social

When: 3:30-5:30 p.m. today

Where: 655 Grand Boulevard, Miramar Beach

Cost: Free

Grab your furry family members for Dog Harmony’s Valentine’s Day-themed doggie social at Grand Boulevard’s town center, the lawn between Tommy Bahama’s and Cantina Laredo. Dog Harmony is a volunteer-run nonprofit that coordinates compatible matches between canines in need with well-suited human companions while providing education and training to ensure devoted, lifetime unions.

Enjoy live music, cold beer courtesy of Grayton Beer Co. and light bites by JC’s Gourmet for donations.

fab’rik’s ‘Gal’entine’s Day Social

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. today

Where: Grand Boulevard, Miramar Beach

The community is invited to attend fab’rik’s ‘Gal’entine’s Day Social, after Dog Harmony’s My Furry Valentine Doggie Social, in which 20 percent of proceeds will benefit Dog Harmony.

The pet-friendly event will include festive cocktails and refreshments. Guests are encouraged to sip and shop to the tunes of Hope Given as fab’rik’s stylists are on-hand to help coordinate the perfect Valentine’s Day outfit.

Contact fab’rik at 850-837-8324, visit the boutique at 600 Grand Blvd. m103, or visit its website, www.fabrikstyle.com.

Valentine’s Love Beyond the Grave

When: 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 8 p.m. seating times Friday and Saturday

Where: West Florida Railroad Museum, 5003 Henry St., Milton

Cost: $95

Valentine’s Love Beyond the Grave will benefit the preservation and beautification of the Historic Milton Cemetery. The event will include a romantic dinner in an antique L&N Railroad dining car at the Milton Depot, West Florida Railroad Museum and a candlelight tour of the Milton Cemetery, featuring portrayals of memorable couples, their love stories, triumphs and misfortunes.

For more information contact the city manager’s office at Milton City Hall, 850-983-5411, or email citymanager@mymiltonflorida.com.

Sweets with your sweetie Truffle-Making Class

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

Where: Havana Beach Bar & Grill’s Hat Room at The Pearl Hotel, 63 Main St., Rosemary Beach

Cost: $55 a person, includes two glasses of red wine

Learn to craft your own truffles at The Pearl Hotel’s truffle-making class. You will learn truffle history, perfect and infuse ganache and work to make a dozen truffles.

Reservations are required. Call 850-588-2882.

Light My Fire Valentine Special

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Where: Spa Pearl at The Pearl Hotel, 63 Main St., Rosemary Beach

Cost: $110 a person

You can heat up your Valentine’s Day weekend with a Moroccan oil and hot stone massage for two at Spa Pearl.

The special includes a 50-minute candle lit massage for two, complimentary champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries by the adults-only pool and a complimentary massage oil gift set.

Reservations are required. Call 850-460-9041.

Valentine’s Day Dinner

When: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 11, 14

Where: Grande Vista Bar & Grill, Destin

Cost: $55 a person, $100 per couple

The Valentine’s Day Dinner at Grande Vista Bar & Grill will feature a chef-prepared dinner with lobster or steak and decadent desserts. For reservations, call 850-424-0621.

Valentine’s Sunset Dinner and Dancing Cruise

When: 5-8 p.m. Feb. 11, 7-10 p.m. Feb. 14

Where: Solaris Yacht with SunQuest Cruises, 9300 Emerald Coast Parkway, Miramar Beach

Cost: $165 per couple

The Valentine’s Sunset, Dinner and Dancing cruise includes a special three-course, chef-prepared meal and live entertainment for dancing. You can also sneak away for a private moment under the stars on the sky deck.

Reservations are required online or via phone at 850-650-2519.

Tropical Re-Union Wedding Vow Renewal

When: noon-2 p.m. Sunday

Where: LuLu’s Restaurant, 4607 Legendary Marina Drive, Destin

Cost: Free

Celebrate your love and commitment by officially renewing your wedding vows at LuLu’s second annual Tropical Re-Union.