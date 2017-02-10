A year and a half after opening, local micro-brewery Destin Brewery is rolling out the cannery.

A bright green can bearing the Destin Brewery logo of a jumping bill fish is the new home for Destin Ale, the first of four beers the brewery plans to can this year.

“We have a well established presence in the local market with draft beer, from Pensacola to Panama City Beach in about 60 different locations,” said owner Kelly Taylor. “A lot of the restaurants and package stores don’t have draft, so they were asking for packaged beer.”

So why cans instead of the traditional beer bottle? Taylor said his reasoning is two-fold.

“In a boat and on a golf course cans are preferred, and beer bottles are outlawed on the beach; So we decided to go with the beach-friendly cans.” Taylor said. “Also there are no preservatives in the beer.

“In craft beer, a lot of organic matter is still in there such as yeast and proteins which add significantly to the flavor, but also shortens it’s shelf life,” he added. “So the can is the most stable, reliable way to preserve the freshness of craft beer because it doesn’t allow any UV rays into the beer.”

As for the canning process, Taylor said he did a lot of research to choose the most efficient method he could find.

“The way most people can is they have pre-printed cans,” he said. “But with pre-printed you have to make a minimum order of 200,000 cans which is well over $20,000 for just one beer.”

With that option out of reach, Taylor said he looked into another way.

“The next way is a shrink wrap, and a lot of people in the industry are using that one, but we wanted the simplest, fastest way and a way that we can change the label in the future if we decide.”

So Taylor selected a machine called a Micro Canner MC 202.

“The person who made it designs and builds robotics for the auto industry,” Taylor explained. “Our canner does a case (12 cans) per minute.”

Taylor said now that he has a canner, he doesn’t plan to keep it to himself.

“A canner is expensive and we want to try to give everybody the opportunity to can,” he said. “We have a mobile canner and from Pensacola to Tallahassee there are quite a number of craft brewers, and we just want to get the local beers in the boats, on the beach and in people’s hands.”

So far, the Destin Brewery has done one round of canning for the Destin Ale, the lightest of their beer offerings, but Taylor said by the end of the summer he plans to have four canned beers.

“We will be doing our East Pass IPA next, then our Bridge Double Rubble double IPA and Red Sky Rye by the end of the summer.”

Where can you find Destin Brewery canned beer?

Destin Brewery Beer Distributor Chelsea Taylor said Destin Brewery is in stores along U.S. Highway 98 from Pensacola to Panama City Beach at the following locations: