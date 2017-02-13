Jack Poole has found the perfect hobby: Metal detecting.

“It’s the only hobby I’ve ever had that pays me back,” he said.

Poole has owned Treasure Finders, a metal detecting supply store in Fort Walton Beach, for over 20 years and his stash of found items is impressive.

In his display case in the back of the shop, Poole has a surprisingly diverse collection of items. From an old pair of porcelain dentures to a waterlogged iPhone 7, Poole has found both old and new treasures on the Emerald Coast.

“I’ve found modern stuff like a Swiss army knife all the way to old buggy tools from the 1800s,” he said, noting that some of the older items he has found searching old homesteads. “It’s a fun hobby, you never know when that thing goes off, what you’re going to get. I’ve dug everything up from diamond rings to hand grenades.”

In addition to selling metal detectors and accessories, Poole also offers daily rentals to those hoping to strike it rich.

“It’s an addictive hobby, but it’s a fun hobby and you can do it anywhere,” he said. “Anything that people carry to the beach is something that can get lost.”

Tips of the Hunt:

Best tip for a newbie: If you are getting into the hobby, Poole said the most important thing is to get a good machine.

“Buy your budget and it’s going to pay you back,” he said.

Best places to look: When on the beach, Poole said the best place to find the most treasure is where people congregate.

“Where they line up the chairs, and in the entry ways headed down to the beach are the best places to find the most items,” he said.

Best time to search: Early morning and late evening when the beach is relatively empty.

What to bring: Besides your metal detector, a good trowel for digging, and a bucket for holding treasure.

Dig it up! Poole said when it comes to the search, metal detectors read pop-tops the same way they read gold rings, and they read tin foil the same as they read platinum jewelry so his best advice? Dig it all up and take it with you!

Treasure Trove: Here’s what Poole he has found to be true while treasure hunting on the Emerald Coast.

Most Common: Tent stakes, bottle tops and keys

Most Exciting: Diamond rings and watches

Most Uncommon: An antique sledge hammer

Treasure Finders is located at 35 Walter Martin Road NE in Fort Walton Beach. For more information visit http://www.treasurefindersfl.com/ or call 850-244-3744.