by Deborah Wheeler

RidgeWalk is a new community currently under construction in South Walton on County Road 393S and will appeal to those who love the look of the French, and close proximity to the beach.

The new community’s developers, operating as RidgeWalk LLC, are builder Randy Wise, engineer Matt Parker and CPA Steve Gray.

The French-inspired coastal community will feature 74 homes built by Randy Wise Homes on 19.5 acres located approximately half a mile from the beach.

The gated community will also appeal to the nature lover as it will be 48 percent nature preserve consisting of seven acres of protected habitat.

Residents will enter the community through an iron and wood gate to a brick paved entry.

When complete, residents will be able to stroll meandering sidewalks along oak tree-lined streets and cross a timber bridge to natural landscaped pocket parks with pet stations.

Copper street-side gas lanterns will light the way for evening strolls.

During warm months, residents can enjoy a zero-entry community pool with hot tub, and an open sun deck with a shaded trellised area.

A community gathering place will have a pavilion with fireplace.

Homes will be priced between $455,000 and $700,000 and feature three or four-bedroom floor plans, and lots start at $65,000.