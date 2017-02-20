By Abraham Galvan

The Destin community continues to grow with a new state-of-the–art emergency room facility made possible by the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

Local officials and community members came together Wednesday for the Destin ER VIP Grand Opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The new full service ER, which is located at 200 Tequesta Drive, is set to open for the public in March. The 9,300-square-foot facility will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and offer eight exam rooms, CT and X-ray machines and an onsite laboratory.



“This will continue a legacy of full service emergency rooms and help us to continue to serve this community,” said Mitch Mongell, chief executive officer for Fort Walton Beach Medical Center.

The $10 million facility was announced last January after more than a year of planning. Fort Walton Beach Medical Center purchased the 1.2 acre property at the intersection of U.S. Highway 98 and Tequesta Drive for the ER in 2015.

Locals and visitors soon won’t have to travel outside of Destin to other hospitals like Fort Walton Medical Center or Sacred Heart Hospital on the Emerald Coast.

“It will be saving time to transport patients by ambulance or individuals coming in on their own, especially when it’s a medical crisis,” said Jeff Mclnnis, chairman of the board of trustees for the medical center.

Destin Chamber of Commerce President Shane Moody said the emergency room was much needed due to population growth and economic stability.

“This will bring high skills jobs to Destin, which is important to sustain the economy in the community,” Moody said.

With the newest technology and laboratories, the facility will provide live-saving services to trauma patients. Staff members will begin training in late February with mock patients.

“If someone is having a stroke or heart attack we can begin intial treatment here and later transfer them to a Cath Lab team at the Fort Walton Beach Medical Center,” said Mongell. “This is an extension of what we offer to the community.”

Excited for the grand opening and getting familiar with her new working space was Jennifer Corey, the interim nurse manager for Destin ER.

“We will be more accessible for the Destin population. The old facility was kind of hidden.” she said. ” Plus, we will have access to medication we didn’t have before.”