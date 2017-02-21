Home PLAY FILE PHOTOS: Spring Break 2016 PLAY FILE PHOTOS: Spring Break 2016 By Nick Tomecek 2 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Spring Break is about to get into full swing. Check out these photos from last year’s Spring Break season. Spring Break 2016 1 of 29 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Day Trips In bloom: Camellias are back at Eden Gardens State Park PLAY TALKING TOURISM: New Orleans model worth a look for Emerald Coast Live Feed Destin Live Now! Cooking with the Chef Connect with us22,637FansLike399FollowersFollow24,295FollowersFollow