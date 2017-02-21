by Abraham Galvan

The new Home2 Suites by Hilton in Destin is ready to accommodate any visitor and showed it on Thursday during its grand opening celebration.

The 112-room extended stay hotel, which officially opened on Dec. 15, offers a kitchen in every room, complete with a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal. The hotel has a pool, fitness center, laundry center and Wi-Fi. It is also pet friendly and provides a full menu complimentary breakfast.

“I think our location is what sets us apart from other hotels,” said Richard Butler, the regional director of operations.” We are two blocks away from the beach and most of our rooms have gulf views.”

The hotel is also putting its efforts to help the environment.

“We are very eco-friendly. We don’t use any paper products like paper plates during breakfast,” said General Manager Amanda Krueger. “We have recycling bins in each room and throughout the building.”

Krueger said they are also giving back to the community with their partnership with Food for Thought. In celebration of the grand opening, $1,000 will be donated to the charity.

“Every month, we help fill up backpacks (with food) and Food for Thought distributes them to local schools,” she said.

Staying for the week and enjoying the celebration was Barb and Paul Legge, who are visiting from Ontario, Canada,

“It’s very bright, colorful, upbeat and very modern. It’s a fun place to stay,” Paul said. “The bonus part will be the short walk to the beach from this location.”

Barb said it is very convenient that the rooms have a kitchen on days they don’t feel like eating out.

“We also have a great view of the pool and a little bit of the gulf,” she said.

The Legges plan to visit Destin next year and will not look for another hotel to stay in.

“I wish we could stay longer. It’s our mini-home,” Barb said.