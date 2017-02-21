By Savannah Evanoff
As the Oscars near, it might be hard to cheer for a Best Picture nominee when you haven’t seen any of the movies.
You likely don’t have time to see them all. This is why we prepared a quiz to help you determine which film nominated for Best Picture you are most likely to enjoy.
The key to the quiz is at the bottom.
- Which word best describes you? A. wild B. hopeful C. practical D. unpredictable
- Which movie do you like best? A. “300” B. “Million Dollar Baby” C. “Blue Valentine” D. “Inception”
- Which activity sounds most appealing? A. rock climbing B. star-gazing C. driving D. gaming
- What snack do you have to have at the movie theater? A. sour candy B. popcorn C. raisins D. chocolate-covered anything
- How often do you go to the movies? A. once a month B. as often as I can C. once a year D. whenever there is a movie I want to see
- Which actor do you like best? A. Bruce Willis B. Sandra Bullock C. Jennifer Connelly D. Leonardo DiCaprio
- What component does every good movie need? A. hand-to-hand combat B. deep relationships C. a riveting plot D. authenticity
- Who usually watches movies with you? A. I usually go with a group of friends. B. My best friend or significant other. C. Anyone who can. D. I go alone.
- How do you like to feel after a movie? A. Pumped up. B. Inspired. C. The same way I felt before the movie. D. Thoughtful.
- What do you wear to the movies? A. A movie-related T-shirt. B. I dress nice. C. I dress for comfort and weather. D. Whatever is in the front of my closet.
Answers Key
Mostly A’s: You’re an action junkie, which means you need an action-packed movie. Consider “Hell or High Water,” a thriller with western flair. If that doesn’t sound like your style, try “Hacksaw Ridge.” This is an action drama about World War II.
Mostly B’s: You’re a dreamer, which means you like movies that leave a little hope at the end. Consider “La La Land,” a romantic musical movie starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. If that doesn’t suit your taste, try “Hidden Figures.” This movie is an inspiring tale about African-American women working at NASA.
Mostly C’s: You’re a realist, which means you expect your movies to reflect real life rather than fantasy, even at the expense of a sad ending. Consider seeing “Manchester by the Sea,” a drama involving death in the family. If you’re not interested in that, try “Fences,” a drama about a man and his dreams. If neither of these movies sounds interesting, consider “Moonlight,” a drama about self-discovery and identity.
Mostly D’s: You’re a risk-taker who likes a variety of movie genres and plots. You might enjoy “Lion,” a film about an adopted Indian man who searches for his birth family. If that doesn’t sound like you, try “Arrival.” This drama involves aliens and a space language that professor Louise Banks, portrayed by Amy Adams, must decipher.