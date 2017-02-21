By Savannah Evanoff

As the Oscars near, it might be hard to cheer for a Best Picture nominee when you haven’t seen any of the movies.

You likely don’t have time to see them all. This is why we prepared a quiz to help you determine which film nominated for Best Picture you are most likely to enjoy.

The key to the quiz is at the bottom.

Which word best describes you? A. wild B. hopeful C. practical D. unpredictable Which movie do you like best? A. “300” B. “Million Dollar Baby” C. “Blue Valentine” D. “Inception” Which activity sounds most appealing? A. rock climbing B. star-gazing C. driving D. gaming What snack do you have to have at the movie theater? A. sour candy B. popcorn C. raisins D. chocolate-covered anything How often do you go to the movies? A. once a month B. as often as I can C. once a year D. whenever there is a movie I want to see Which actor do you like best? A. Bruce Willis B. Sandra Bullock C. Jennifer Connelly D. Leonardo DiCaprio What component does every good movie need? A. hand-to-hand combat B. deep relationships C. a riveting plot D. authenticity Who usually watches movies with you? A. I usually go with a group of friends. B. My best friend or significant other. C. Anyone who can. D. I go alone. How do you like to feel after a movie? A. Pumped up. B. Inspired. C. The same way I felt before the movie. D. Thoughtful. What do you wear to the movies? A. A movie-related T-shirt. B. I dress nice. C. I dress for comfort and weather. D. Whatever is in the front of my closet.

Answers Key

Mostly A’s: You’re an action junkie, which means you need an action-packed movie. Consider “Hell or High Water,” a thriller with western flair. If that doesn’t sound like your style, try “Hacksaw Ridge.” This is an action drama about World War II.

Mostly B’s: You’re a dreamer, which means you like movies that leave a little hope at the end. Consider “La La Land,” a romantic musical movie starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone. If that doesn’t suit your taste, try “Hidden Figures.” This movie is an inspiring tale about African-American women working at NASA.

Mostly C’s: You’re a realist, which means you expect your movies to reflect real life rather than fantasy, even at the expense of a sad ending. Consider seeing “Manchester by the Sea,” a drama involving death in the family. If you’re not interested in that, try “Fences,” a drama about a man and his dreams. If neither of these movies sounds interesting, consider “Moonlight,” a drama about self-discovery and identity.

Mostly D’s: You’re a risk-taker who likes a variety of movie genres and plots. You might enjoy “Lion,” a film about an adopted Indian man who searches for his birth family. If that doesn’t sound like you, try “Arrival.” This drama involves aliens and a space language that professor Louise Banks, portrayed by Amy Adams, must decipher.