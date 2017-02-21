By Annie Blanks

As it gears up for another busy spring and summer season, Destin’s The Track is in the process of adding even more family-friendly fun and thrill to its recreation center.

In addition to its five go-kart tracks, two miniature golf courses, bumper boats, bumper cars and an arcade, The Track is expanding its thrill ride options with a brand new ride called the Hurricane 360.

“It’s going to be an all new thrill for our guests,” said Danny Adkins, maintenance manager for the Track Destin. “It will twist, spin, go upside down, do everything 360 degrees.”

The ride, which arrived last month and is still being set up, will seat 12 guests and will operate by spinning in complete circles while simultaneously swinging from side to side and upside down.

The Track staff is working on making the ride operable as soon as possible.

“We’re definitely expecting a busy spring and summer this year,” Adkins said. “We can’t wait to get the guests out here and get them on the new ride.”

The Hurricane 360 joins The Track’s other thrill ride, the Sky Flyer, where up to three guests at a time are pulled high into the air before being released and swinging from side to side. The Hurricane 360 replaces The Track’s famous bungee jump attraction, which was removed recently after approximately 20 years of thrilling guests.

“It just wasn’t the thing to do anymore, it played itself out,” Adkins said of the bungee ride. “It was just time to change it up and add a new attraction here.”

The Track is also in the process of building a new ticket booth and concession stand building on the property near the thrill rides. The building will also house more restrooms for guests.