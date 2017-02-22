Family heading to Vegas after winning Daily News contest

A Crestview family is going on a west coast adventure after they won the “We’ve Ramped it Up” contest on Feb. 15.

The Northwest Florida Daily News partnered with Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport to give away four Allegiant Air tickets, a two-piece luggage set and a $500 Visa gift card. After receiving over 50,000 contest applicants, Leah Nash of Crestview won the grand prize.

“We’re going to Vegas!” Nash said. “My husband and three daughters are going this summer. We’re going to start out in Vegas and then head over to California.”

On Friday, Nash said she received a phone call from Daily News publisher Diane Winnemuller informing her that she won. She said she originally heard about the contest after watching the press conference in January where Allegiant Air announced its 11 new travel destinations.

“I was shocked,” she said. “I was just really surprised I won. I entered online after watching the press conference. We’re always looking for cheap ways to fly home to New York. Sure enough, they announced they are flying there now, too. We’re excited about that.”

Nash said she and her family chose Vegas because it’s as far west as Allegiant flies.

“I’m pretty excited,” said Floyd Nash, Leah’s husband. “We’ve never won anything before.”