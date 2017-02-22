It’s National Margarita Day today! (Wednesday, February 22) The history of the holiday is murky at best, as it’s said to have begun by several different bartenders, but who cares? Margarita Day lives on!

The origin of the drink is a bit easier to describe, although still no one person can take the credit. The cocktail was most likely developed in Mexico, home of tequila where it is popular to take a shot of tequila, a bite of lime and a lick of salt all in one fell swoop. Put it all together in a fancy cocktail glass and you have, the margarita. Happy Margarita Day everyone!

Here’s a rundown of places to go in Destin to celebrate National Margarita Day.

La Paz Mexican Restaurant: La Paz is offering $5 top shelf margaritas all day today.

These delicious margaritas include fresh lime juice, fresh lemon juice, Cointreau and espolon silver tequila.

Margaritaville Destin: Today only, enjoy regular margaritas for only $3.50 and as a bonus everything in the retail store will be 22 percent off. At 4 p.m. there will be a Margaritaville University and at 5 p.m. the Great Margarita Toast.

Crab Island Cantina: Enjoy $5 margaritas on the rocks all day long. Ingredients include; Sauza Gold Tequila, Camarena Reposado tequila and orange liquor.

Lulus Destin: Head to Lulus and receive $3 off all margaritas all day today.

Pepitos Mexican Restaurant: You can’t go wrong at Pepitos today with margaritas on the rocks for $2.99 all day.