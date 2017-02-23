Home PLAY Live Feed Destin Live Now! Sand Odyssey PLAYLive Feed Destin Live Now! Sand Odyssey By svasquez 2 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet This week for Destin Live Now! we joined Mark Flynn of Sand Odyssey to learn how to build a sandcastle like a professional. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Entertainment Family heading to Vegas after winning Daily News contest PLAY Oscars Quiz: Which film is the best picture for you? Attractions The Track prepares to open new thrill ride Connect with us22,684FansLike400FollowersFollow24,323FollowersFollow