By Heather Osbourne

A new boutique beach development offers Gulf-view homes in South Walton County.

Heron at Inlet Beach on South Wall Street is a nine-site enclave developed by BetterBuild. Each three-story home is walking distance from the beach and has four bedrooms, four bathrooms and an open living space. The homes are centered around a neighborhood swimming pool.

Walton County County Commissioner Tony Anderson said any time the single family housing market expands, it’s a great thing for the local economy.

“It’s because of full-time residents that our businesses are able to stay open year-round,” Anderson said. “There was a time when a lot of businesses closed during what is considered the off-season of travel. We aren’t seeing that as much, and one reason for sure is the growth of our full-time residents.”

The homes, starting at $860,000, are sold through Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Beach Properties of Florida. Real estate agent Terri Lavender with Berkshire said three houses are move-in ready. Three others have already been sold and one is pending, she said.

“We’re proud of what we’ve done here in the county,” Anderson said. “Considering the facts that we have low taxes, wonderful amenities and the best beaches, who wouldn’t want to live here?”