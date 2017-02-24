Destin Commons Mardi Gras Masquerade

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24. Where: Destin Commons, 4100 Legendary Drive Suite 270, Destin

Enjoy a family-friendly evening at the Destin Commons. This will include a parade with more than 30 floats, live entertainment from Mr. Big and the Rhythm Sisters and an authentic Mardi Gras street brass band at the Center and children’s face-painting and crafts.

Mardi Gras Pub Crawl



When: 6 p.m.- midnight Friday, Feb. 24. Where: HarborWalk Village, 10 Harbor Boulevard, Destin.

Cost: $10 donation to Food for Thought Outreach Inc. HarborWalk Village will host a pub crawl along the Destin Harbor. Wear your best Mardi Gras outfit and enjoy drink specials at each stop.

HarborWalk Village Mardi Gras Parade

When: 2-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. Where: Destin Harbor Boardwalk.

HarborWalk Village will host its 9th annual Mardi Gras parade. Dazzling floats, colorful costumes, beads, street performers and live music will take over the Destin Harbor Boardwalk as the parade rolls through. The parade is free to attend.

The Great Peanut Butter Event

Local radio station 103.1 The Blaze is hosting a charity fundraiser at KC’s Sandbar and Grill from Friday, Feb. 24 at 2 p.m. until Saturday at 3:30 p.m. Bring a jar of peanut butter to donate to Food For Thought and enjoy a free beer. During the event local bands will provide entertainment and The Blaze will be broadcasting Live.

Compassion Experience

Check out this interactive experience and learn about life in third world countries at Destin United Methodist Church. Sponsored by Compassion International Inc., a Christian foundation that supports children living in poverty around the globe. This 20-minute experience will take you through a trailer of rooms showcasing a real child’s life in a developing country that was transformed by the support of Compassion and donating sponsors. Event runs February 24-27. For more information visit https://cts.compassion.com/events/525.

Crack goes the cheese wheel

Head on out to Whole Foods in Destin this Saturday, Feb. 25, to witness a cheese-cracking ceremony. At 2 p.m. sharp the store will participate in a nation-wide cheese event-cracking 80-pound wheels of Italian cheese.

Farmer’s Market

Kick off the weekend right with a trip to Grand Boulevard to enjoy local vendors at the Farmer’s Market. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, you can peruse the booths and find fresh local produce, jams, salsas, breads and juices as well as unique gift items for friends and family. The Farmer’s Market will be held at 600 Grand Blvd. in Miramar Beach. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/Grand-Boulevard-Farmers-Market-282661901906484/?fref=ts.

Seaside Farmer’s Market

Get ready to browse the booths of local bakers, farmers and crafters at the Seaside Farmer’s Market this Saturday. You will find everything from fresh produce to handmade soaps and the setting, in quaint Seaside right by the Gulf will be the perfect Saturday pick-me-up. The market will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 in the downtown area of Seaside. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/seasidefarmersmarket/.

Winter Series

The Market Shops, at the entrance to Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort, presents the Winter Concert Series 1-3 p.m. every Sunday in February. The concerts are free and open to the public, rain or shine, on The Market Shops lawn. Bring chairs and blankets. Boukou Groove will play Sunday, Feb. 26.