by Annie Blanks

By day, Sarah Dewey is a licensed real estate assistant at Sandestin Real Estate, where she

helps with marketing efforts, schedules photos and helps with new listings and closings.

By night, she is a one-woman cookie-making machine.

The Destin resident is the brains and heart behind Coastal Cookies, a cookie business she runs out of the kitchen of her home off Benning Drive. Dewey is the head baker, decorator, marketing executive and CEO of her company, which she runs as a legal cottage food business. That means she can only sell non-perishable foods directly to customers.

That also means that on any given night and weekend, Dewey can be found in her kitchen, cranking batches of cookies out of her hot pink KitchenAid mixer.

“These cookies are so time-oriented,” she said. “They’re not your standard cookies where you bake a batch and you’re done. I do several stages and they have to dry in between each stage. It takes time.”

Dewey makes meticulously decorated cookies, ranging from flamingos and palm trees to monograms and champagne glasses. She custom-makes each batch for clients depending on their needs and party sizes.

“I love cookies because you can really personalize them,” she said. “I did some for the Jackson Guard (at Eglin Air Force Base) and they wanted me to do a drip torch sugar cookie…if you can think of it, we can make it into a cookie.”

Dewey said she works with other local businesses, including KaleidaCuts, an Etsy business run by a Panama City Beach couple who make custom cookie cutters.

But regardless of the occasion, Dewey says her love of cookies comes from seeing peoples’ faces when they finally get them.

“I love to see how happy they make people,” she said. “My favorite part about finishing them is getting to take photos to put on Instagram. But then delivering to the customer and seeing them get so excited, that’s just priceless. I might see imperfections in the cookies because I’m a perfectionist, but the customers are just over the moon about them.”

Dewey hopes to one day expand her business, and is looking into hosting cookie and cupcake decorating parties.

For more information on Coastal Cookies, find them on Instagram at @mycoastalcookies or visit their website at www.mycoastalcookies.com.