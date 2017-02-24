by Abraham Galvan

Sewing and fabric lovers will soon have a new store to find exactly what they are looking for at Coastal Stitches Inc.

The new store, at 225 Main St. Suite 13, will have its grand opening on Tuesday. The quilting store will offer classes on how to use long arm and sewing machines and will have over 2,000 bolts (or bulk rolls) of fabrics to select from.

Owner Michele Vangraan said they will also provide embroidery services where the customer can create designs from scratch.

“We digitize a logo or design, covert it into a stitch file and create it with the embroidery machine,” said Vangraan.

Other classes being offered will be in the hoop projects, couching on the long arm, T-shirt quilting and tuffet lessons.

“We will have everything you need to sew and quilt, including gadgets for long arm machines,” she said.

Vangraan’s husband, Quinton, will soon be certified and provide repair services. Customers won’t have to look else where to get their long arm or sewing machines serviced.

“People can bring in their sewing machines in and we will fix it,” Michele said.

The store is planning to have special training classes for customers to come and enjoy a day full of learning with friends and family.

“In the summer, we will offer classes for mothers and daughters where mothers can teach their daughters how to sew,” she said. “It can be special bonding time.”

Starting in March, the business plans to have its website up and running at www.CoastalStitchesInc.com, and information will also be available on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CoastalStitchesDestin. The store will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.