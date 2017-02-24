This may be called the Emerald Coast, but in jewelry designer Renee Launiere’s opinion, the pearl is the real jewel of the sea.

The jewelry designer and entrepreneur opened her flagship jewelry gallery and store, Bijoux De Mer Fine Jewelry, in the City Market Bayside shopping center last December.

The name, which Laurniere says is French for “jewel of the sea,” is inspired by her love of pearl jewelry.

“The ocean inspires me,” Launiere said. “When I make my jewelry I think of the colors of the ocean …; the ocean is just freaking amazing. That’s what drew me here.”

Launiere wasn’t always a jewelry designer by trade. The entrepreneur spent 15 years as a higher-up in a pharmaceutical company before giving up the corporate life to follow her passion of creating jewelry. After wholesaling her creations for several years to national companies and showcasing it on the Home Shopping Network, Launiere decided to pack up and move her operation to Destin.

“This is my very first flagship store. I have national recognition, but now that I’m here in Destin, this is where my roots are,” she said. “It’s nice to be able to have all of my stuff in one place. I get to do what I really love to do. I love meeting with customers and helping them pick out jewelry.”

One of the benefits of her new store, Launiere says, is being able to customize any piece of jewelry for a customer. Launiere can tweak, perfect or even custom-make from scratch any piece of jewelry from her workshop in the back of the store.

Launiere said her favorite jewel to work with is “Tahitian and funky Baroque pearls.” She mixes them with other precious or semi-precious stones and sets them in fine metals.

“My jewelry is definitely fashion forward,” she said. “It’s not your grandmother’s pearls. It’s elegance with an edge.”

For more information, visit www.BijouxDeMer.com.