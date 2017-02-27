The 10th Annual 30A St Patrick’s Parade and Festival will take place Saturday, March 18 at 2 p.m. at Gulf Place.

The parade will travel four miles west along Scenic Highway 30A ending at the Gulf Place amphitheater. More than 50 floats are expected to take part in the parade. Those interested in entering a float can do so at 30aparade.com.

The festival kicks off at 3 p.m. following the parade, with live music and kid’s activities in the amphitheater. Proceeds support United for a Good Cause, the Spirit of Service, Giving and Unity and is presented by ResortQuest by Wyndham Vacation Rentals.

The festival will feature an array of arts and crafts, face painting, and bouncy houses. A variety of food and drinks, including green beer, will also be available for purchase.

The Celtic influenced rock group, Whiskey of the Damned, will be performing during the festival. Ticket prices begin at $10 for adults, $5 for children and $22.50 for VIP. Kids four-years-old and under are free.