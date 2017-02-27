By Kelly Humphrey

A South Walton County Realtor has shattered the record for the highest priced single-family home sale in Northwest Florida.

Earlier this month, Channing Gardner of the Premier Property Group closed on the sale of a 4,520 square-foot Gulf-front property. The sale price — $12.5 million — is more than 20 percent higher than the previous record sale of $10,250,000.

According to Gardner, a search of the Multiple Listing Service’s sales records for the past 20 years confirmed that only three homes from Escambia County to Apalachicola have sold for more than $10 million.

“I feel really blessed to have been able to facilitate this sale,” said Gardner, a University of Alabama graduate who became a Realtor in 2013. “Being able to help a buyer find a property like this makes the job a lot of fun.”

Gardner said the house involved in the record-breaking sale wasn’t even on the market when the buyer he was representing began searching for a home at the beach.

“I had shown the buyer everything that was listed, but nothing really fit the bill,” Gardner said. “But thanks to our company’s thorough research, we were able to comb through every Gulf-front home until we found the perfect fit.”

Built in 1998, the house features 115 feet of beachfront, and is built on one of Rosemary Beach’s original “founders’ lots.” Celebrated architect Bobby McAlpine designed the house, which has five bedrooms and five baths, as well as a separate carriage house.

“One of the unique things about this property is that it actually has two lawns — one in front of the main house and one in front of the carriage house,” Gardner said. “That’s almost of unheard of with a house on the beach.”

While yards may be an unusual feature for beachfront houses, this record-breaking property can boast of one of the most sought-after features of all.

“One of the greatest things about this home are the views,” Gardner said. “You can sit in the living room and literally be surrounded by views of the Gulf.”