Local couple, Dr. Julian and Melody Pittman, are about to make Destin a bit more magical. The married couple are bringing their show-business, Pittman Magic to the area by way of a monthly dinner theater at La Paz Mexican Restaurant.

“We’ve been doing our magic show together now for five years, but we have both been performing for our whole lives,” said Melody Pittman of the show. “I was in the dance arena in musicals and as a Lady Barracuda dancer for the Barracuda Arena football team, and I even traveled to Miami and New Orleans with the Swerve Dance Company. Julian started performing as a magician since he was a kid and has worked at Busch Gardens and Colonial Williamsburg and won an international silver medal in a competitive juggling competition.”

Together, the pair has created a show full of illusion, comedy and wholesome fun that the entire family can enjoy.

“We call ourselves a magical variety show; Think Lawrence Welk in modern day times,” said Pittman. “We will have three acts with a lot of crowd interaction, grand style illusions, juggling and comedy. We are going to be up close and personal.”

This dinner theater is not the first act to come to La Paz, as restaurant owner Chatham Morgan said he likes the idea of supporting local performing art groups.

“We’ve been doing dinner theater for two years now,” said Morgan mentioning another local group, Act4Murder. “Being a small business I admire the spirit of these folks and I want to support them. It’s family friendly and in a way we are supporting the arts of our local community and that’s something we are proud of.”

Besides the show, patrons of the dinner theater nights will also receive a full meal of appetizer, dinner, dessert and non-alcoholic beverage and the ticket price even includes tax and tip.

“It’s all inclusive and it’s just something different,” said Morgan. “It’s not necessarily profit driven for us, but the reason we do it is to provide something different. We like to provide our customers and our community with different options.”

Want to Go?

Pittman Magic will perform at La Paz Mexican Restaurant in Destin once a month. Shows are $29.99 per person and are scheduled for March 2, April 27, June 1, July 27 and August 3. Seating begins at 5:30 p.m. and the show lasts from 6-8 p.m. Call 850-217-0542 or email destinmagicdinnertheater@gmail.com to reserve a ticket or purchase at the door. Visit http://destinmagicdinnertheater.com/home for more information. Act4Murder will also perform at La Paz during the summer season. For more information visit http://www.act4murder.com/.