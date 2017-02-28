by Annie Blanks

John D. “Johnny” Destin, an ancestor of the founders of Destin and someone many people saw as one of the last remaining “old Destin” residents, passed away Feb. 17 from natural causes.

He was 88 years old.

Johnny, a U.S. Navy veteran of the Korean War and lifelong commercial fisherman, was remembered by many in the community as tough, hardworking and strong.

“He was a man who a lot of people looked up to,” said Dewey Destin, whose father was Johnny’s first cousin. “He was a really hardworking, honorable fellow and touched a lot of people over time.”

Dewey described Johnny as “strong” and said he would get dental work done without any painkillers.

“He said it didn’t hurt that bad and the painkillers didn’t help much,” Dewey said. “I would just shake my head and say, ‘I can’t believe he’s having his teeth drilled on.’ ”

Butch Creek, a friend of Johnny Destin’s, also recalled Johnny being very strong.

“Johnny was physically a large man, and an extremely strong man,” Creek said. “You hear all these stories about people having different thresholds of pain? Well, he didn’t. He didn’t pay pain any attention.”

Dewey recalled an instances in which Johnny would rub jellyfish on his stomach and laugh about it. He was also a very capable fisherman who didn’t mind wrangling sharks or other sea creatures.

“Occasionally, we would get turtles, sharks or sting rays stuck in the nets, and Johnny would always dive in there and throw them out of the net so they wouldn’t die,” Dewey said.

Creek said that Johnny was an honest man with “a lot of character”.

“Johnny was a man, not just in the physical sense, he was a man that you appreciated knowing,” Creek said. “He was honest, he was grateful, he would help you if he could. There was none of this sliding around mess like you see going on nowadays. He was just a good man. He helped everybody.”

In addition to being a Navy veteran and a commercial fisherman, Johnny Destin was a partner in Destin Bait Company along with James L. “Big Jimmy” Shirah and Dewey “Buck” Destin Sr. The company provided bait for charters and tackle stores across the southeast and is now in the cold storage business.

Johnny Destin had a wife, Jan, and two children, Mike Bowers and Colleen Dunton. Jan and Mike preceded Johnny in death. Colleen currently lives in Palm Coast.

A memorial service is being planned for Johnny by his family.