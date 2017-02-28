by Savannah Evanoff

Spring break is often on your mind well before it arrives.

Get out your calendar and start planning it, so you can make the most of it when the time comes. Locals will enjoy the week off March 13-17.

We compiled a list of unique, inexpensive activities for locals of all ages to enjoy their spring break.

Young children

• The REP Theatre will present Stories by the Sea, a free storytelling experience for children of any age, at 3:30 p.m. March 13-17 at Soloman Square in Seaside. Visit lovetherep.com.

Children 6 and older

• The Destin Community Center will offer an “Adventure into Spring” Camp during the local Spring Break week of March 13- 17. This camp is for youth between the ages of 5 and 12. Pre-registration is required. Cost is $70 for Destin residents and $80 for non-Destin residents (daily rates $20 residents/$30 non-residents). There will be water days, a park day (weather permitting), different games, crafts, activities and snacks each of the five days. Camp runs 9 a.m.-5 p.m. with lunch at 11:30 a.m. To sign up, call the Destin Community Center at 654-5184 or email Bmiller@cityofdestin.com.

• The REP Theatre will present a free performance of an updated, fast-paced version of “Pinnochio” at 6 p.m. March 13 at the Seaside Ampitheater, Central Square in Seaside.

• If you’re looking for a way to release your child’s creative energy, consider The REP’s Improv Bootcamp. Students get a chance to learn the ropes of improv comedy from REP actors, make new friends, and flaunt new skills for friends and family as part of their weekly Seaside Stories performances. The program is $50 per student for two 90-minute classes & Improv Army Performance with The Rep. Classes are at 2 p.m. March 14 and 16 at The Repertory Theatre, 216 Quincy Circle in Seaside.

• The REP Theatre will present a free performance of “The Tales of King Author” at 6 p.m. March 15 at North Barrett Square in Rosemary Beach. Join characters such as Arthur, Merlin, Guinevere, and Sir Lancelot in this sword-and-sorcery comedy adventure sure to royally entertain audiences of all ages.

College students

• Blackstone Cherry, a Kentucky-based rock band, will perform at 7:30 p.m. March 15 at Club L.A., 34876 Emerald Coast Parkway, Destin. Corey Smith, a country vocalist, will perform at 7 p.m. March 16. For more details, visit rockdestin.dudaone.com/.

Adults

• HarborWalk Village, 10 Harbor Blvd., Destin, will host the St. Patrick’s Day Grogg March, a pub crawl benefiting the Emerald Coast Fitness Foundation, at 6 p.m. March 17. Pub crawl passes are $10.

• The Morgan Sports Center in Destin will host Run with the Dogs 5K, a 5K in which you can run with your dog, at 9 a.m. March 18. Registration is $20-30 based on how early you register online at runsignup.com. For more details, visit cityofdestin.com.

• Departure: A Journey Tribute will perform at 8 p.m. March 18 at Club L.A., 34876 Emerald Coast Parkway, Destin. For more details, visit rockdestin.dudaone.com/.