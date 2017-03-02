by Linda Murchison

You don’t have to travel to Switzerland to enjoy their national dish of fondue – just to the Melting Pot in Miramar Beach.

The food

Eating at the Melting Pot involves some agreement between diners as to aspects of the meal, a table for two to four has one cook top, but that’s part of the fun.

Our first decision was whether to order a four-course meal — cheese fondue, salad, entrée and chocolate fondue — or to order items individually. My guest and I opted for the meal, so we could enjoy a wide variety of items.

Our first mutual decision involved the type of cheese fondue we preferred.

We opted for the Classic Alpine, which is Gruyere, Raclette and Fontina cheeses melted with white wine, garlic and nutmeg. It was served with a selection of artisan breads and was delicious, rich and sweet.

Other types of cheese fondue are the Fiesta, zesty, flavorful; Wisconsin Trio, robust and aromatic; Spinach and Artichoke, classic, savory, Bacon and Brie, rich and smooth; and the Wisconsin Cheddar, mild and comforting. If you prefer, you may also add a Boston lager, pale ale or a pecan beer to the Wisconsin cheddar to craft your own.

Cured meats are also available for dipping.

Next up was the salad course.

My guest enjoyed the California, which is composed of mixed greens, tomatoes, candied pecans and Gorgonzola cheese served with raspberry walnut vinaigrette. I had the house salad of romaine and iceburg lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, croutons and sliced egg with tangy peppercorn ranch dressing.

Other salads include a Caesar and a caprese.

Our choices for our entrees were the Surf-and-Turf, which is comprised of a lobster tail, filet mignon and a wild mushroom sacchetti, and The Classic, sirloin, Memphis-style dry rub pork, shrimp, herb-crusted chicken breast and teriyaki marinated sirloin.

At this point we had to mutually agree upon the cooking style.

They offer the Seasoned Court Bouillon, which is seasoned bouillon; Coq au Vin, burgundy wine infused with fresh herbs, spices and mushrooms; Mojo, Caribbean-inspired bouillon and Bourguignonne in the traditional European style.

We opted for the Coq au Vin.

Don’t worry, your server does give you suggested cooking times for all the items, but it’s best to allow plenty of time to enjoy your meal.

All the items come to the table sliced in bite-size pieces, even the lobster tail.

While we enjoyed all the items our hands-down favorite was the beef.

Other entrees include duck, sausage as well as a vegetarian option.

Six sauces are brought to the table for dipping. On our visit, they were teriyaki, cheese and thyme, sweet-and-sour, cocktail and another cheese-based as well as a sour cream-based sauce.

Next up was the chocolate fondue.

Again you must agree on the type of chocolate: The Original, milk chocolate with peanut butter; Bananas Foster; Cookies ‘n Cream Marshmallow Dream; Flaming Turtle; Caramel Nut and Pure Chocolate in milk dark or white; Chocolate S’Mores; Yin & Yang, dark and white chocolate; or create your own.

My guest and I agreed on the Pure Chocolate, dark, and enjoyed every single bite of it.

The chocolate fondue is served with bites of strawberries, blondie, bananas, pineapple, marshmallow treats, pound cake and brownies.

Gluten free items are available, so please ask.

The Melting Pot does offer a full bar.

The atmosphere

The Melting Pot is a comfortable, upscale restaurant that provides a nice sense of privacy with high-backed booths and areas divided into rooms rather than one large open space.

The service

Our server was Erin and she was excellent. Never having visited before, she walked us through the entire process with knowledge and humor.

A final taste

Don’t lose your bread in the fondue pot.

It’s a tradition that if a man drops his piece of bread in the pot, he must buy a round of drinks.

If a woman loses her bread in the pot, she must kiss all of her neighbors.