MUSIC

Community Chorus: Rehearsals have begun for the spring show, “Movie Magic.” New members will be accepted until March 7. Show dates are May 19, 20 and 21. Rehearsals are every Tuesday night at 7 at First Christian Church, 201 St Mary Ave, Fort Walton Beach. Come early to sign in. Email fwbcc1975@gmail.com for more details.

“Showcase Concert”: The University of West Florida Department of Music presents the University Singers and Chamber Choir with their “Showcase Concert.” at 7:30 tonight in the Music Hall in the Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Building 82, on the Pensacola Campus. This concert is free and open to the public, but tickets are required. Call 857-6285.

Winter Roots Tour: Vinyl Music Hall, 2 South Palafox Place, Pensacola, presents Tribal Seeds, Raging Fyah and Nattali Rize at 7 p.m. Friday. Tickets for the all ages show range from $15 to $18 on ticketfly.com. General admission. Standing room only. Additional $5 cash surcharge at the door for under 21. Attendees under 16 must be accompanied by a ticketed adult guardian.

Naughty Professor: The New Orleans-based band will be in concert at 8 p.m. Sunday at Vinyl Music Hall, 2 South Palafox Place, Pensacola, in support of their upcoming new album, “Identity.” Tickets are $10 for the all ages concert. Call 877-435-9849 or visit www.vinylmusichall.com.

Faculty piano recital: Lois Henry, a music professor at Northwest Florida State College, will perform a matinee piano recital featuring the music of composers who lived at one point in Vienna — including Bach, Beethoven and Schubert — at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Tyler Recital Hall at the college’s Mattie Kelly Arts Center in Niceville. The recital is free of charge with donations accepted at the door to support the college’s fine arts programs and scholarships. The Arts Center is at 100 College Boulevard E. Tyler Recital Hall is in the Music Wing. Call 729-5382 or visit www.MattieKellyArtsCenter.org.

Jasmin Arakawa: The University of West Florida Department of Music presents Jasmin Arakawa in a guest recital at 7:30 p.m. March 6 in the Music Hall in the Center for Fine & Performing Arts, Building 82, on the Pensacola Campus. The recital will feature works by J.S. Bach, Haydn, Chopin, Schumann and more. The concert is free and open to the public, but tickets are required. Call 857-6285.

Jazz Jam: Jazz Pensacola presents Jazz Jam 6:30 to 9 p.m. March 6, at Horizen Restaurant, 3103 E. Strong St., Pensacola. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Featuring the House Band, Jazz Jam is an opportunity to play jazz with other musicians. Admission is free for participating musicians, including high school and college students with student IDs. Admission is $10 for Jazz Pensacola members and guests, $12 for non-members, free for students with ID and military in uniform. Call 433-8382, or visit jazzpensacola.com.

The Perdido Brass: The University of West Florida Department of Music welcomes The Perdido Brass in concert at 7:30 p.m. March 7 in the Music Hall in the Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Building 82, on the UWF Pensacola Campus. The concert is free and open to the public, but tickets are required. Call 857-6285.

Center Stage Gala: The Pensacola Symphony announces the 2017 Center Stage Gala presented by Gulf Power on March 10 at 6 p.m. at Skopelos at New World Landing. This year’s gala will honor Lewis & Belle Bear for the years of dedication and support of the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra. The evening will begin at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour and silent auction followed by dinner, live auction and a performance by the John Pizzarelli Quartet. Proceeds will benefit the programs of Beyond the Stage, Pensacola Symphony’s community engagement and education programs. Individual tickets are $150. Call the PSO office at 435-2533 or visit www.PensacolaSymphony.com.

Destin, Fla. – The Friends Guild of the Destin Library will host a performance by Matthew Gurnsey (AKA “The Kilted Man”, www.thekiltedman.com) (2:00 PM) at the Destin Library. This event is free and open to the public. Matthew Gurnsey has delighted audiences with his rousing performances of Celtic music. With wit and finesse, Gurnsey charms audiences with his beautiful melodies and tales of wayward voyages and unrequited love. His unique talents with traditional Celtic instruments such as the concertina, bodhran, bones and mandolin add an air of authenticity to each piece. Funding of this program has been provided by the Okaloosa Public Library Cooperative (www.readokaloosa.org). For further information contact the Friends Guild at: friendsofthedestinlibrary@gmail.com or the Destin Library at: 850-837- 8572.

Concert in the Park: The Special Events Committee of the City of DeFuniak Springs will sponsor a free concert on March 11 at the Lake Yard Amphitheatre on Circle Drive in DeFuniak Springs. The concert begins at 3 p.m. and will feature singer/guitarist Dwayne Langston. Call 892-8500.

Fine arts recitals: The Fine and Performing Arts Division of Northwest Florida State College presents a series of free vocal and instrumental recitals featuring NWF State students who are selected to perform by college faculty. Recitals are alternate Fridays at 3 p.m. in the Tyler Recital Hall of the Mattie Kelly Arts Center in Niceville. Spring Recitals are scheduled for March 3, March 24, April 7 and April 21, with an Honors Recital on April 28. Free seating is on a first-come basis with no ticket required. The recitals run from 45 to 90 minutes. Call 729-5362.

ART

Library exhibit: The Destin Library will showcase the work of local artists Pat Roberts and Dorothy Eden through March 31. Their works span acrylic, watercolor and mixed media. Call 837- 8572.

Window Gallery: To showcase the work of local artists, the Arts and Design Society presents month-long exhibits in their studio windows, facing First Street, Fort Walton Beach. In March, Carolyn Williams, who works in watercolors and acrylics and creative things with shells and wine glasses, will be featured. The Art Center Gallery is at 17 First Street SE, Fort Walton Beach.

“Retro Time Warp”: From March 7 through March 31, the Arts and Design Society is hosting its “Retro Time Warp” Show, featuring works, in any medium, reflective of the ’50s, ’60s, and ’70s. A reception is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. March 10. Both reception and gallery are free and open to the public. Hours are Tuesday-Friday noon-4 p.m. and Saturday 1-4 p.m. at the Art Center, 17 First Street SE, Fort Walton Beach. Call 244-1271 or visit http://www.artsdesignsociety.org.

BOOKS

Merle Temple: The Destin Library will host an Afternoon with Merle Temple at 2 p.m. Friday in the library’s Calhoun Room. This event is free and open to the public. Temple is the author of the novel, “A Ghostly Shade of Pale,” inspired by experiences in the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics. His most recent book, “Deputy: Once Upon a Time in Mississippi,” was published in January. Call 837-8572.

Blane Bachelor: Blane Bachelor will do a reading of an essay she wrote called “8 Hours in Bangkok” that was selected for the “Lonely Planet Travel Anthology: True Stories From the World’s Best Writers.” The is scheduled for 2 p.m. March 11 at the Bayou Book Co. in Niceville.

COMMUNITY

Mardi Gras Madness: The American Legion Post No. 235 on Hollywood Boulevard in Fort Walton Beach will host an evening of dinner and dancing plus Moon Pies and king cakes 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4. Tickets are $20 each or $35 per couple for a table of eight. Call 496-8845 or 243-8775.

Poker run: The 2017 PAWS on the Throttle Poker Run is scheduled for March 12 along U.S. Highway 98, U.S. Highway 331 and State Road 20, with stops along the way. The final destination is On the Edge Bar and Grill, 113 Edge Ave., Niceville, with the last bike in at 2 p.m. Cost is $15 per hand. Prizes will be awarded at 3 p.m. for the best and worst hands. Registration begins at 9 a.m. at the Panhandle Animal Welfare Society, 752 Lovejoy Road, Fort Walton Beach. Call 243-1525, ext. 20.

FAMILY

Family Day: The third annual WSRE PBS KIDS & Family Day at Gulfarium Marine Adventure Park will take place 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 11. Characters from the PBS KIDS shows “Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About That,” “Curious George” and “Super Why!” will be at the park to greet young fans engaged in hands-on children’s activities including arts and crafts and a scavenger hunt. Ticket and park information is at gulfarium.com.

History program: “Save the Planet — Save History,” a public program for children and families, ages 5 years old and up, 1-3:30 p.m. March 18 at the Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida. Pre-registration is required. No walk-ins. Cost is $8 per student; $6 per student (museum family members) one parent per family free with registration $3 children under 5 if doing hands-on activities, $3 each additional adult (does not include any hands-on activities). The museum is at 115 Westview Avenue Valparaiso. Call 678-2615. www.heritage-museum.org.

FESTIVALS

Scottish Festival: Scottish pride will be on display at the 25th Annual Scottish Festival and Highland Games 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Frank Brown Park in Panama City Beach. New this year is a Renaissance village with vendors and entertainers dressed in medieval garb. Also new are performances by Seven Nation, an internationally renowned Celtic Rock Band and a Rugby Sevens Tournament. Enjoy traditional favorites such as the Scottish Tea Room, bagpipe bands, the British Car Club Show, the Irish Step Dance performance, and the Highland Athletic Competition. Tickets are on sale at pscotfestival.com. Advance tickets are $8 general admission; $5 children age 6 to 12; and $25 for a family of four. Prices at the gate are $15 for general admission and $10 for children.

Pensacola Film Festival: Pensacola Cinema Art and Innisfree Hotels present the Pensacola Film Festival March 9-11. Over 10 films from around the world will be screened at the Including Voices of Pensacola Building, 117 E. Government St. , Pensacola. Admission $5 per movie (cash only). For details, go to the website PensacolaCinemaArt.com.

HISTORY

History Sandwiched-In: Learn more about archaeology and Florida’s rich cultural heritage at History Sandwiched-In, “Luna’s Legacy: Pensacola’s 1559 Spanish Shipwreck Discoveries” at noon March 10 at the Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida. John Bratten, co-principle director for the Luna Shipwrecks Project and associate professor and chair of the Anthropology Department at University of West Florida, will share information about their new discovery of a third shipwreck from the Spanish fleet linked to Tristán de Luna y Arellano’s 16th century expedition to modern-day Pensacola. Bring a sandwich and take your lunch break at the museum in Valparaiso. This lecture is free and open to the public. Call to reserve a seat, 678-2615.

NATURE

Choctawhatchee Audubon Society: Today’s monthly meeting includes the presentation “Florida Fisheries-Independent Monitoring Program” by David A Gandy, fishery scientist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, Apalachicola Bay Field Lab at East Point. The meeting will be held in Room 130 of the Student Services building at Northwest Florida State College, Niceville campus. Socializing begins at 6:30 p.m.; program at 7. Admission is free and open to the public. Call or e-mail Dr. Don Baltz at 225-252-2760, dbaltz@lsu.edu. March 18 field trip with Alan Knothe to a private woodland preserve near DeFuniak Springs. Meet in the CVS parking lot in Oak Creek Shopping Center off State Road 20 in Niceville at 7:30 a.m. Call 208-1780. March 25 field trip with Malcolm Mark Swan to Veteran’s Park on Okaloosa Island. Meet in the northeast corner of the Emerald Coast Convention Center parking lot at 7:30 a.m. Wear closed-toed shoes and a hat. Call 210-343-9082. Visit Choctawhatcheeaudubon.org.

SHOWS

Antique show: Pensacola Antique and Vintage Shows & Sale will be at the Santa Rosa County Auditorium, 4530 Spikes Way, in Milton, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

Film Club: The next meeting is March 6 with the film, “Selma,” a biography/drama/history rated PG-13. Film Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. for food and to vote on the next movie, and the film will start at 7. For more information or to nominate a movie for the club to view, email healdm@nwfsc.edu.

STAGE

Open-mic night: The Crestview Public Library’s next monthly open-mic for poets and musicians to read, perform, improvise and play together is 6 p.m. March 14. Everyone is welcome. Admission and participation are free. Call 682-4432 or email ehurwitz@okaloosa.lib.fl.us, or call Rick Sanders at 585-6399. The library is at 1445 Commerce Drive. This month’s poetry starter: Don’t look back see.

Mystery dinner theater: The Holley Navarre Seniors Center will have its annual mystery dinner theater March 18, “Honky Tonk Bar-B- Q at Bubba’s Bar.” Come enjoy an evening of fun starting at 4:30 p.m. with an art show. Dinning room doors open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 each at the center, 8476 Gordon Goodin Lane, across from the Navarre Library just east of State Road 87. Office hours are is Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-1 p.m. For more details, contact Margaret Russell at mvrrussell@gmail.com.

“Spamalot”: The first show of Stagecrafters’ 45th season will be “Spamalot,” the hilarious hit musical based on the 1975 film, “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” Call Stagecrafters at 243- 1101. Performances are March 10-12 and 17-19, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. at the Fort Walton Beach Municipal Auditorium, 107 Miracle Strip Pkwy. Tickets are $25, available at: www.StageCrafters.com, P.S. Gifts and Bayou Book Co.