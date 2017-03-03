by Tina Harbuck

With cobia season just around the corner, here’s a look at some of the various tournaments that will center around the elusive lemonfish, ling or as folks call it in this neck of the woods … crab cruncher.

20th annual Destin Cobia Tournament

HarborWalk Marina

• Captain’s meeting/Kickoff party: 6-8 p.m., March 8, at Harry T’s at HarborWalk Village.

• Entry fees: $500 for overall division and $250 for 30-feet and under boats.

• Tournament dates: This tournament begins when the first registered boat brings in a cobia caught off the beach and ends April 30.

• Weigh-in: Daily at HarborWalk Marina, Bluewater Bay Marina in Bluewater Bay, Outcast Bait and Tackle in Pensacola, and Captain Anderson’s Marina in Panama City Beach. HarborWalk scales close at 7 p.m., other marina times may vary.

• Awards Ceremony: 6 p.m., May 3 at Harry T’s.

Cobia World Championships

Harbor Docks

• Captains meeting: 6 p.m., March 24 at Harbor Docks

• Entry fee: $400

• Tournament dates: March 25 – May 7

• Weigh-in: 4-8 p.m. daily from March 25 to May 7

• Awards Ceremony: 6 p.m., May 9 at Harbor Docks

AJ’s Spring Fling Cobia Tournament

AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar

• Captains meeting/Kickoff party: 6:30 p.m., March 31 at AJ’s.

• Entry fee: $500 before March 28; $600 thereafter. Boats who fished last year’s tournament entry fee is $500 anytime.

• Tournament dates: April 1-2

• Weigh-in: 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, and 4-6 p.m. on Sunday.

• Awards ceremony: Approximately an hour after the last fish is weighed at AJ’s.

Outcast Cobia Invitational

Tailfin’s Alehouse

• Captains meeting/Kickoff party: Thursday, March 30.

• Tournament dates: March 30-April 1

• Weigh-in: 4-8 p.m. at Tailfins on the harbor.

Crab Cruncher Classic

Harbor Docks

• Captains meeting/Kickoff party: 7 p.m., April 6 at Harbor Docks.

• Entry fee: $750

• Tournament dates: April 6-10

• Weigh-in: 4-8 p.m., April 7, 8, 9 at Harbor Docks.

• Awards ceremony: Awards brunch is 10 a.m., April 10 at Harbor Docks.

Destin Flathead Classic

Boshamps Seafood and Oyster House

• Captains meeting/Kickoff party: 6:30 p.m., April 19

• Entry fee: $500 for overall; $250 for (26-fee and under); $100 for Ladies; and $100 for Juniors.

• Tournament dates: April 21-24

• Weigh-in: 3-8 p.m. daily behind Boshamps on the harbor.

• Awards ceremony: April 23 at Boshamps.

• 10 percent of all prize monies will be donated the the Austin Lacey Fund.