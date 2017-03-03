by Tina Harbuck

With cobia season just around the corner, here’s a look at some of the various tournaments that will center around the elusive lemonfish, ling or as folks call it in this neck of the woods … crab cruncher.

20th annual Destin Cobia Tournament

Holding up the 74.9-pound cobia, caught aboard the Dawn Patrol with Capt. John Tenore last year, from left are Jason Zabelski and Alex Hare. The cobia won in the small boat division of the Destin Cobia Tournament at HarborWalk Marina. [SPECIAL TO THE LOG]
HarborWalk Marina

• Captain’s meeting/Kickoff party: 6-8 p.m., March 8, at Harry T’s at HarborWalk Village.

• Entry fees: $500 for overall division and $250 for 30-feet and under boats.

• Tournament dates: This tournament begins when the first registered boat brings in a cobia caught off the beach and ends April 30.

• Weigh-in: Daily at HarborWalk Marina, Bluewater Bay Marina in Bluewater Bay, Outcast Bait and Tackle in Pensacola, and Captain Anderson’s Marina in Panama City Beach. HarborWalk scales close at 7 p.m., other marina times may vary.

• Awards Ceremony: 6 p.m., May 3 at Harry T’s.

Cobia World Championships

Pam Dana, at far right, won the Ladies Division of the Cobia World Championships at Harbor Docks last year with this 79.8-pound cobia. She was fishing aboard the Sure Lure with Capt. Don Dineen, left. [SPECIAL TO THE LOG]
Harbor Docks

• Captains meeting: 6 p.m., March 24 at Harbor Docks

• Entry fee: $400

• Tournament dates: March 25 – May 7

• Weigh-in: 4-8 p.m. daily from March 25 to May 7

• Awards Ceremony: 6 p.m., May 9 at Harbor Docks

AJ’s Spring Fling Cobia Tournament

AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar

• Captains meeting/Kickoff party: 6:30 p.m., March 31 at AJ’s.

• Entry fee: $500 before March 28; $600 thereafter. Boats who fished last year’s tournament entry fee is $500 anytime.

• Tournament dates: April 1-2

• Weigh-in: 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, and 4-6 p.m. on Sunday.

• Awards ceremony: Approximately an hour after the last fish is weighed at AJ’s.

Outcast Cobia Invitational

Tailfin’s Alehouse

• Captains meeting/Kickoff party: Thursday, March 30.

• Tournament dates: March 30-April 1

• Weigh-in: 4-8 p.m. at Tailfins on the harbor.

Crab Cruncher Classic

Harbor Docks

• Captains meeting/Kickoff party: 7 p.m., April 6 at Harbor Docks.

• Entry fee: $750

• Tournament dates: April 6-10

• Weigh-in: 4-8 p.m., April 7, 8, 9 at Harbor Docks.

• Awards ceremony: Awards brunch is 10 a.m., April 10 at Harbor Docks.

Destin Flathead Classic

Boshamps Seafood and Oyster House

• Captains meeting/Kickoff party: 6:30 p.m., April 19

• Entry fee: $500 for overall; $250 for (26-fee and under); $100 for Ladies; and $100 for Juniors.

• Tournament dates: April 21-24

• Weigh-in: 3-8 p.m. daily behind Boshamps on the harbor.

• Awards ceremony: April 23 at Boshamps.

• 10 percent of all prize monies will be donated the the Austin Lacey Fund.

