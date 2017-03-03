The Stoked Show: Ready to be wowed by comedy and hypnosis? Check out this free show at the Bart Rockett Theatre in the HarborWalk Village. The Stoked Show features comedy hypnotist Terry Stokes, singer Paul Brevard and guest hypnotist Terry Stokes Jr. The 90 minute family-friendly show is held Sunday, March 5 at 8 p.m. A special show for adults only will be held Saturday, March 4 at 10 p.m. For more information visit www.thestokedshow.com.

Ice Hockey: Get in on some end of winter action as the Pensacola Ice Flyers are offering a

$5 Weekend! All seats in the ice rink except for glass, are only $5 as the Ice Flyers will face the Evansville Thunderbolts. For more information visit https://pensacolaiceflyers.com/

Scottish Festival: Scottish pride will be on display at the 25th Annual Scottish Festival and Highland Games 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Frank Brown Park in Panama City Beach. New this year is a Renaissance village with vendors and entertainers dressed in medieval garb. Also new are performances by Seven Nation, an internationally renowned Celtic Rock Band and a Rugby Sevens Tournament. Enjoy traditional favorites such as the Scottish Tea Room, bagpipe bands, the British Car Club Show, the Irish Step Dance performance, and the Highland Athletic Competition. Tickets are on sale at pscotfestival.com. Advance tickets are $8 general admission; $5 children age 6 to 12; and $25 for a family of four. Prices at the gate are $15 for general admission and $10 for children.

Family Pottery: Want a family fun day? Head over to Young Philosopher’s Society in Fort

Walton Beach an spend the afternoon learning to make a coil planter this Saturday, from 1-2 p.m. Parents and children will learn how to make a

coil pot planter and decorate it with texture tools. Each family will make and texture decorate one coil pot planter. $20 per family to make one project for all ages. Sign up online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/family-pottery-coil-planter-tickets-32037739742

Adult Prom: Did you miss your prom, or do you just feel nostalgic for that romantic dance atmosphere? Look no further than A Starry Night in Paris themed adult prom hosted by the VFW of Fort Walton Beach. The formal event will be held Saturday, March 4 at 8 p.m. until midnight and is for ages 25 and up. The prom activities will include music, dancing a photo booth, and complementary appetizers, candy bar and wine. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1696492113999084/

Jazz Concert: The jazz band Naughty Professor will perform at 8 p.m. Sunday at Vinyl Music

Hall, 2 South Palafox Place, Pensacola. Tickets are $10. For more information, call 435-9849 or visit vinylmusichall.com.