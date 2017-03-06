When you come to the beach you usually have three things in mind; sun, surf and sand. Naturally you bring a towel and sunscreen for the sun, and a swimsuit and float for the surf, but what are the best options for the sand portion of your beach trip? We have polled the local game experts at Kitty Hawk Kites and here is what we found the most fun beach games are for the 2017 spring and summer season.

1-Spikeball – Simply put, this game would be the result if volleyball and foursquare had a baby. There are a couple ways to play this game, but the most popular way is 2 versus 2. A player starts by serving the ball on a hoola hoop sized net so it bounces back up at their opponent. They have up to 3 hits between them (just like volleyball) to control the ball and bounce it back off the net. When the opponent misses, you get the score point. The really fun part is there are no boundaries. Spikeball appeals to a wide spectrum of ages. Easy set up/break down and a nice carrying bag makes this an ideal beach game (and the sand is perfect for those fun dips/dives for a more intense game play).

2-Kan Jam – The original disc game. Like the game of horseshoes but with a flying Frisbee disc specifically designed for the game and 100% made in the USA. You don’t have to be athletic to play, and can be played with children or adults. Number of players: 2 teams of 2. Buckets are set 50 feet apart. “Dinger”: 1 point awarded if your partner redirects the disc to hit the bucket, “Deuce”: 2 points if your throw directly hits the bucket, “Bucket”: 3 points if it gets slam dunked inside the bucket. First team to 21 points wins. An “Instant Win” is if the disc is thrown directly into the slot.

3-Bulzi Bucket – NEW! … The next generation cornhole game is bringing hacky sack back to a new level. Love cornhole but don’t love carrying the heavy wooden boards around? Bulzi Bucket is the perfect answer! This game includes all the fun of cornhole without the heavy boards. With 3 tiers of scoring, partner assists, money bags and it’s convenient heavy duty collapsible design, Bulzi Bucket makes it easy to elevate your beach day experience. This bullseye toss game attracts competitive play from gamers of all ages and will keep your family entertained for hours.

4-Waboba – Waboba stands for the first two letters of “water bouncing ball” and it is essentially that, a ball that bounces on water (and floats!). With many versions like the Pro, Extreme, Surf and the brand new SOL that changes color in the sun, you can stay refreshed and active in the water for hours. Waboba has grown to become a lifestyle about keeping life fun outdoors in the simplest form. The fun doesn’t just stop with children and adults, dogs love fetching for Waboba balls too!

5-Surfer Dudes – The world’s first surf boomerang. Surfer dudes are wave powered so NO batteries are needed. It is a great water toy for children and adults, especially if children don’t like to go in deep water. Snap it, Toss it, Surf it. The surfer dude gets easily snapped into place, thrown at a wave (best in breaking, foamy waves) and the surfer dude will ride the wave right back. Surfer dude racing can be played with multiple children/surfer dudes. With boy and girl models, there is sure to be a Surfer Dude for everyone. These are soft, safe and the EVA foam surfboard is hand airbrushed, just like real surfboards.