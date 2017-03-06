Trendy food found here!

Maybe you’ve seen them while scrolling on Facebook; those scrumptious videos that play automatically and draw you in, teasing you with food that you cannot have. We at Destin.com know, we’ve been there sitting at our desks drooling over that café in Chicago or that bar in San Francisco. Then one day we had an idea. ‘What if?’ we thought, ‘What if, we could actually find some of these trendy foods locally, then we could fill this digital craving!’ So here we have compiled a list of local places that can help you satisfy that foodie soul of yours and maybe even share your own foodie video to tease your Facebook friends!

The Sushi Doughnut:

You heard it here first, the sushi doughnut is available at Bamboo Sushi and Hibachi in Niceville. This secret menu item was brought to life when local sushi chef Chris Hoffman saw a video of the food item online and decided to try his hand at it.

“I saw it online…and I said, ‘Well I think I’ll give it a shot,’” said Hoffman. “So I went ahead and made one one day and it ended up being a real success. We did not expect the response we’ve had though!”

Hoffman said the doughnut has really gained a following on social media, and he gets requests for the secret menu item daily.

“It’s a more innovative way to deliver nigiri, which is fish over rice,” he said. “It’s just a little bit of a fancier way to do that.”

What is it? Rice stuffed with tuna tartar then topped with avocado, raw tuna, raw salmon, smelt roe, sesame seeds and crab salad atop a seaweed square and all in the shape of a doughnut!

Where to get it? Bamboo Sushi and Hibachi in Niceville. 117 W. John Sims Parkway. For more information visit http://www.bamboocrestview.com/.

How much is it? $12.95

Video you may have seen online showcasing the sushi doughnut by Bring Me: https://www.facebook.com/BuzzFeedVideo/posts/2156434474497423

The Sushi Burrito:

Where there’s a sushi doughnut, a sushi burrito is not far behind, at least that’s the logic at Domo Café in Fort Walton Beach.

“We’ve seen a lot of videos of people making sushi pizzas, burgers, and burritos,” said Domo Café owner Stacy Strang. “We also saw a lot of burritos and tacos being popular in Latin cuisine so the chef here decided to combine them and make the sushi burrito.”

What is it? Seaweed topped with rice then layered with tuna, salmon, avocado, krab delight, green onions, carrots, furikake wakame salad, garlic chips, spicy spicy sauce, spicy mayo and crunch flakes.

Where to get it: Domo Café in Fort Walton Beach located at 1823 Hurlburt Road Suite 3. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/domocafe850/.

How much is it? $13.00

The Cookie Dough Café:

As seen on Shark Tank, The Cookie Dough Café brand edible cookie dough is now available in Destin! You may have seen the viral video showcasing an ice-cream parlor style café serving up cookie dough in cones, and now you can grab your own pint of doughy goodness in four flavors from The Fresh Market in Destin.

“The chocolate chip and cookies and cream are the most popular flavors,” said Fresh Market Grocery Specialist Lawrence Lee. “It has been very popular especially with the teenagers.”

What is it? Edible cookie dough made egg free. Flavors at The Fresh Market include Monster, which is peanut butter and oats with chocolate chips and M&Ms, Chocolate Chip, Cookies and Cream, which feature crushed Oreos, and Naked which is dough with no additives.

Where to get it: The Fresh Market 4495 Commons Drive West in Destin. Call 850-650-0989 for more information.

How much is it? $6.99 per pint.

Video you may have seen of edible cookie dough online by Bring Me: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VC7WWw7ypbM

The Frozen Mochi Bar:

Asian foods seem to be trending across the board, but this sweet treat has an American twist. Traditional Japanese mochi is finely pressed rice dough filled with sweet bean paste, but in America the trend is to fill the center with ice cream. Whole Foods Market in Destin has a Mochi Bar where customers can pick and choose mochi individually or by the dozen. The Destin store currently offers eight flavors from more traditional red bean flavor to the more indulgent Kona coffee flavor.

“Our mochi sales are crazy,” said Whole Foods Destin Marketing Specialist Jessica Foy. “I think it’s just because it’s a trending thing and it’s just so intriguing.”

What is it? Ice cream balls wrapped in chewy rice dough. Whole Foods Market Destin currently offers flavors including mango, Kona coffee, red bean, black bean, chocolate, vanilla, strawberry and green tea.

Where to get it: Whole Foods Market in Destin. 4402 Legendary Dr. For more information call 850-269-7400.

How much is it? $2 per mochi or $24 for a baker’s dozen.

Video you may have seen showcasing the Whole Foods Mochi Bar by Foodbeast: http://www.foodbeast.com/news/whole-foods-mochi-bar/

Boba Tea:

Boba tea originated in Taiwan, but has taken the world by storm in the last few years. Now reaching a peak of popularity, there are several places in the Northwest Florida area to find boba drinks. One such place is Domo Café in Fort Walton Beach which offers over 100 flavors.

“You can make it slush type or over ice,” said owner Stacy Strang. “Besides the milk-based drinks we also have syrup based bubble tea and an almond milk option. As for the bobas we have tapioca, popping pearls and jellies.”

When asked why she thinks the drink is so popular, Strang said the uniqueness of the round bobas are really the draw.

“Boba tea is just fun to drink,” she said.

What is it? Flavored tea, coffee lattes, milk shakes or refreshing lemonades with added tapioca, or jelly balls.

Where to get it: Domo Café in Fort Walton Beach located at 1823 Hurlburt Road Suite 3. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/domocafe850/.

How much is it? $4-6