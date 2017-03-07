The former Pandora’s restaurant recently has reopened as AJ’s Grayton, and owner Alan Laird is excited about the changes that have been made to the South Walton eatery.

“We designed a comfortable, welcoming interior design that reflects a laid back lifestyle and eclectic culture of 30A,” Laird said in a press release.

The restaurant features a new 75-seat sushi bar and lounge that is styled with cool contemporary elements and warm colors.

It is open seven days a week for lunch and dinner. It also offers a ‘build your own Bloody Mary’ bar Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to sushi, menu items include Gulf seafood and oak-grilled steaks prepared by Chef Brad Moore and his culinary team. The restaurant also offers a selection of craft beer, wine and cocktails.

Lunch starts at 11 a.m., dinner is served at at 4 p.m. and a late night menu starts at 9:30 p.m. Attire is coastal casual. There will be a cover charge only on select special events.

This is the fifth restaurant by the AJ’s brand.