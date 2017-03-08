Off-the-grid wedding venue in South Walton

by Deborah Wheeler

Southern Hybrid Homes and Good Samaritan Institute has announced the opening of Point Washington Preserve, the newest event venue in South Walton for weddings, retreats, and corporate functions.

The venue is located on 10 acres in Point Washington National Forest and surrounded by 300 acres of forest land.

Tucked away and nestled on the back of the property is a 5,000-square-foot event pavilion that owner/partner Doug Liles said is the largest in Walton County.

The pavilion can accommodate 350 people seated at tables and 150 on surrounding bench seating. The tables can be removed to accommodate a dance floor or for music venue. Parking is available on the property.

When the wedding is over and your guests go home, a two-bedroom two-bath cottage in the quiet forest awaits.

“It’s not only beautiful, but there is no need to worry about noise, which offers a quiet and peaceful sleep afterwards,” said Doshia Centeno, a representative for Liles Properties. “Awake to birds chirping and walk to the lake in the morning with coffee in hand while admiring the wildlife.”

The lake is man-made and stocked with fish.

The cottage has an efficiency kitchen with a small refrigerator, but no oven or stovetop.

Renters are responsible for cleanup and providing security if serving alcohol at an event.

Plans are to add more cottages and bathrooms, and possibly a commercial kitchen.

The venue is unusual in that it is totally off grid.

“We generate own power through solar panels in a first installation of Tesla Power Wall,” said Liles.

The Power Wall II, released in April, takes energy from the sun and stores it in giant batteries.

The Preserve also uses natural gas for a generator as a fall-back plan.

The property is also zoned for 100 condo units later on.

For more information visit https://www.pointwashingtonpreserve.com.