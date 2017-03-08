Tequila and Taco Fest

Fiesta like there is no mañana beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday at HarborWalk Village. Enjoy an afternoon sipping on the fresh, smooth taste of more than 30 varieties of tequila paired with creative twists on fish, shrimp, beef and authentic tacos. Proceeds benefit The Salvation Army. The event is sponsored by Crab Island Cantina and Sauza Tequila. General admission costs $35 with eight drink tickets for tequila tastings; under 21 non-drinkers cost $20; military and first responders cost $30 with eight drink tickets for tequila tastings; and VIPs cost $60 with 12 drink tickets for tequila tastings. Tickets are available by visiting www.eventbrite.com and then searching for “4th annual Tequila and Taco Festival.”

Spamalot



Stage Crafters 45th season begins with “Spamalot,” a hit musical lovingly ripped off from the 1975 film “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” Performances will be held March 10-12 and 17-19 at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays at Fort Walton Beach Civic Auditorium, 107 Miracle Strip Parkway. Tickets are $25 and available at www.StageCraftersFWB.com, P S Gifts, 29 Walter Martin Road NE in Fort Walton Beach, Bayou Book Co., 1118 E. John Sims Parkway in Niceville, and by phone at 243-1101.

The Stoked Show

Hypnotic comedy, hilarious impersonations and toe-tapping, sing-along hits with audience participation can be seen at 2 and 8 p.m. through May 28, Wednesdays through Saturdays, at the Bart Rockett Theater at HarborWalk Village. The show is free. For more information visit www.thestokedshow.com or call (888)-7-STOKED

Farmer’s Market

Kick off the weekend right with a trip to Grand Boulevard to enjoy local vendors at the Farmer’s Market. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25, you can peruse the booths and find fresh local produce, jams, salsas, breads and juices as well as unique gift items for friends and family. The Farmer’s Market will be held at 600 Grand Blvd. in Miramar Beach. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/Grand-Boulevard-Farmers-Market-282661901906484/?fref=ts.

Seaside Farmer’s Market

Get ready to browse the booths of local bakers, farmers and crafters at the Seaside Farmer’s Market this Saturday. You will find everything from fresh produce to handmade soaps and the setting, in quaint Seaside right by the Gulf will be the perfect Saturday pick-me-up. The market will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 in the downtown area of Seaside. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/seasidefarmersmarket/.

30a Wine Festival

The sixth annual 30a Wine Festival begins Thursday, March 9 and runs through Sunday. The event is held at Alys Beach and features fine wines from around the world all in the name of charity. This year the festival proceeds will go to benefit Children’s Volunteer Health Network. For more information or to get tickets visit http://30awinefestival.com/.

French Street Market

De’France Indoor Fleamarket Antiques and Collectibles is hosting their bi-annual French Street Market Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local artists and crafters will be on-hand showcasing their collections of handmade items as well as re-purposed and up-cycled goods, and the booths within the store will be filled with new inventory of vintage, retro and antique items. There will also be food, and live music to keep you entertained while you shop. De’France is located at 230 Eglin Parkway S.E. in Fort Walton Beach.