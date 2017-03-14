

By Heather Osbourne

A crowd at Legendary Marina erupted in cheers recently as the business raised its new 40 by 70 foot American flag.

A black 150-foot flagpole weighing 13,500 pounds was the first to rise as U.S. Flag, an international flag making company, worked to get it ready to hold the large star spangled banner.

“The flag is a thank you to the military and veterans,” said Jeremy Holcomb, vice-president of Legendary Marina Division. “It’s also an open-armed welcome to everyone who sees it, to the people who love our country.”

Last year, Legendary Marina painted a 3.8 acre American flag on the roof of its building. The idea for an actual flag, according to Holcomb, was sparked from the success of the last project.

“We decided we wanted to create something similar,” said Holcomb. “The flag pole had to be lower than we wanted it to go, but you’ll be able to see it once you get over the hump of the (Mid-Bay Bridge).”

The 40 by 70 foot flag will fly most days when wind permits, Holcomb said. The flag will have to be replaced two to three times per year.

“I already bought two of the large flags for now,” he said. “We also have a 30 by 60 foot flag for windy days and a 20 by 38 foot flag for when we fly at half (staff).”