By Abraham Galvan

Want to create your own art masterpieces? Redbird Art Experience is the place to be.

The art studio, which had its grand opening on March. 4, is a make your own artwork studio using recycle, nature and even your grandmother’s old jewelry.

“We provide all of the material needed like spoons, forks, sea shells, and sticks,” said owner Robin Cannon. “We call it an open studio, were people can drop in, set down and create whatever they desire.”

Cannon said the most popular pieces that visitors enjoy creating are recycled roosters, dolphins, owls and birds. The art studio is decorated with a variety of artwork to give people ideas and can also be purchased. There is also a children’s corner, recycling and nature material areas.

“The kids’ corner will give kids an opportunity to be creative,” she said.

Canvasses are on sell by sizes starting with an 8-by-10 for $40; 11-by-14 and 12-by-12 are $70 for adults. For children an 8-by-10 is $30 and the 11-by-14 and 12-by-12 are $40.

Cannon plans to offer after school programs, summer programs and birthday and bachelorette party specials.

“We want to encourage families that are visiting and are looking for something fun to do on a rainy day to stop by and create some art.” Cannon said.

Want to find out what you are capable of creating? The art studio is located at 111 Harbor Boulevard and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, call 850-865-7943 or visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RobinCannonRedbirdArt/