By Abraham Galvan

Thousands of fiesta-seeking visitors descended upon HarborWalk Village recently to get their fill of tequila and tacos at the fourth annual Tequila and Taco Festival at HarborWalk Village.

Out-of-towners and locals enjoyed a flavorful afternoon full of tequila tasting, live music and Latin-inspired tacos.

“We really don’t have festivals like this with ethnic food and music in Panama City,” said Rasaline Echevarria, who traveled west for the festival. “Here we can enjoy the variety and we hope to keep doing it each year.”

Echevarria was enjoying a shot of Sauza Conmemorativo Añejo Tequila, one of the event’s sponsors.

“Hornitos (Black Barrel Añejo Tequila) is the only tequila featured at the festival that is aged in whiskey barrels,” said Patrick Curran, from Sauza Tequila. “It’s a hit today.”

Grand Vista Bar & Grill was one of the businesses competing to win the People’s Choice award.

“Last year we won third place, and this time around we are going to win first place,” said Connie Lorino, who was representing the restaurant that was serving hanger steak tacos with salsa verde, pickled onion, queso fresco and sour cream dressing.

Sisters Ariel, Emily and Abriale Kemp also came from Panama City for the creative twists of tacos and tequilas.

“We just had the tacos from Grand Vista (Bar & Grill) and it’s the best taco we have tasted so far,” Emily said. “This was our first time coming here, and it won’t be our last.”