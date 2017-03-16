By Savannah Evanoff

The water won’t be the only green along the Emerald Coast for St. Patrick’s Day.

Celebrate the Irish holiday with a variety of events throughout the Panhandle. We compiled a list of activities organized by area.

30A

• 30A St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival: The 10th Annual 30A St Patrick’s Parade and Festival will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday. The parade will begin in Grayton Beach and travel 4 miles west along Scenic Highway 30A ending at the Gulf Place amphitheater, Spires Lane, Santa Rosa Beach. The festival kicks off at 3 p.m. with live music, kid’s activities and food vendors in the amphitheater. Proceeds support United for a Good Cause. Whiskey of the Damned, a-five piece, Celtic-influenced rock group will return for a performance of American and Irish rock. Ticket prices begin at $10 for adults, $5 for children, $22.50 for VIP and children 4 and younger are free. Find parade and ticket information, at 30aparade.com.

• St. Patrick’s Day at Old Florida Fish House: Old Florida Fish House will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with Irish cocktails and more 5-11 p.m. Friday at 5235 E. County Highway 30A, Seagrove Beach. Visit facebook.com/events/163293487498088/.

Destin

•St. Patrick’s Day Extravaganza: Celebrate the Irish with feasting and debauchery at McGuire’s Irish Pub of Destin, 33 U.S. Highway 98 E. The festivities begin at 11 a.m. Friday. The event will feature live entertainment from Continuum, Brooks Hubbert, Max Hay, Shennanigans and DJ Zoran. Visit facebook.com/McGuires-Irish-Pub-of-Destin-173297613292/.

• St. Patrick’s Day Grogg March: HarborWalk Village wants you to “go green and sham-rock for a cause” at its Grogg March starting at 6 p.m. Friday. Pub crawl passes are $10 and will benefit the Emerald Coast Fitness Foundation Inc. The Grogg March stops include Fishheads, Margaritaville Destin, Jackacuda’s Seafood & Sushi, Harry T’s Lighthouse, Jester Mardi Gras Daiquiris HarborWalk, Crab Island Cantina and Coyote Ugly Saloon Destin. Purchase a pass at eventbrite.com/e/9th-annual-st-paddys-day-grogg-march-tickets-31890288712?aff=fb. Visit facebook.com/events/1555858164429742/.

• St. Patrick’s Day at The Henderson: The Henderson Beach Resort will celebrate the green holiday with drink specials such as green beers, Irish Julep, St. Paddy’s Sangria, Shamrock-arita and some o’menu offerings such as Guinness Cheese Spread with pumpernickel crisp, corned beef sandwich on rye and Guinness cupcakes with Bailey’s frosting. The Henderson will offer these Irish specials 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday at The Henderson at 200 Henderson Resort Way. Visit facebook.com/events/380042872367193/.

• St. Patrick’s Day: World of Beer has a message for you: “Irish you were here.” The bar and grill will offer draft Guinness Nitro and a selection of bottled Irish beers such as Guinness Nitro IPA, Smitchwicks and Magners Irish Cider for St. Patrick’s Day starting at 11 a.m. Friday. Visit facebook.com/events/624118267783952/.

Fort Walton Beach

• St. Patrick’s Day meal: Magnolia Grill will serve traditional corned beef and cabbage with new potatoes during both lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and dinner starting at 5 p.m. Friday for St. Patrick’s Day. A touch of Gaelic music and leprechaun hats will add to the atmosphere. The restaurant is at 157 Brooks Street SE in downtown Fort Walton Beach. Call 302-0266 for reservations.

• Charity Golf Tournament: Children in Crisis will host its 11th annual Charity Golf Tournament with a shotgun start at noon Friday. Registration and lunch is at 11 a.m., and there will be a silent auction, awards party and hors d’oeuvres after the tournament. Golf participation is $100 per player and $400 per team. Register early and enjoy express check-in. Contact Children in Crisis to sign up at 864-4242 or email events@childrenincrisisfl.org.

• St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl: Crawl through downtown Fort Walton Beach for St. Patrick’s Day food and drink specials at participating locations starting at 6 p.m. Friday. Those 21 and older can visit Coasters, Giovanni’s One89, Fokker’s, Salty Duck and The Block for door prizes and a grand prize drawing at the end. Complete your night at The Block at 113 Eglin Parkway SE for the big giveaway. Visit fwbpubcrawl.com or theblockclub.com.

• Garsik’s St. Patrick’s Day Party: The Chad McCready Band will perform at 7 p.m. Friday at Garsik’s Pub, 2960 W. Highway 98, Mary Esther. Visit facebook.com/events/162916787537743/.

Mobile, Alabama

• St. Patrick’s Day 2017: O’Daly’s Irish Pub will host a St. Patrick’s Day festival starting with 6 a.m. Friday kegs and eggs and a special breakfast menu. The evening will feature $1 green beer and entertainment from Phunky Monkeys, Flow Tribe and Yeah, Probably. Festivities last until 5 a.m. Saturday at 564 Dauphin St. Visit facebook.com/events/1231818623553900/.

Miramar Beach

Celebrate the luck of the Irish with the Village of Baytowne Wharf. Paint the Village green with Celtic music in the Events Plaza 6-9 p.m. Friday and merchant specials throughout. The Village of Baytowne Wharf is at 244 Fisherman’s Cove. Visit baytownewharf.com.

Niceville

• St. Patrick’s Day Party: Enjoy green beer, the Reuben special and giveaways 8-11 p.m. Friday at LJ Schooners Dockside Restaurant & Oyster Bar, 290 Yacht Club Drive. Visit facebook.com/events/392603864430401/.

• The O’Mericans Gig: Purple Monkey, a local band that performs Irish music along with other genres, will perform at 6 p.m. Friday at 3rd Planet Brewing, 120 Partin Drive N. Visit, facebook.com/events/1675803992718686/.

Panama City

Patches Pub & Grill insists St. Patrick’s Day is meant to be spent in a pub. Celebrate with green beer, music, corned beef and cabbage at Shepherd’s Pie 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday at 4723 Thomas Drive, Panama City Beach. Visit facebook.com/events/1862457870634452/.

Pensacola

• St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Celebrations: Pensacola Cabana will offer St. Patrick’s Day drink specials and menu items such as Cornbeef and Cabbage & Shepherd’s Pie and Shamrock Shooters. Specials start at 11 a.m. Friday and continue throughout the weekend at 7164 N. 9th Ave. Visit facebook.com/events/1083227108470759/.

• Paddy O’Leary’s St. Patrick’s Day Party: Paddy O’Leary’s Irish Pub has big plans for St. Patrick’s Day beginning at 8:30 a.m. Some of the activities include Mass with Luke Hunt, DJ Ian Fullerton, a reenactment of Tim Finnigan’s Wake and Irish food all day. The Paddy O’Leary’s Facebook page boasts “St. Patrick himself will be there.” Events are Friday at 49 Via de Luna Drive, Pensacola Beach. Visit facebook.com/events/1427120814021984/.

• St. Patrick’s Day 2017: O’Riley’s on Creighton will celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with fish and chips, Guinness, green Bud Light, beer pong and other challenges. The event is for those 18 and older. Celebrate starting at 11 a.m. Friday at 3728 Creighton Road. Visit facebook.com/events/328072397593344/.