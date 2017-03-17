The digital age has an app for almost everything imaginable, and now there is an app for finding your favorite craft beer. UNTAPPD now has a local presence at ABC Fine Wine and Spirits in Destin.

“We decided to use UNTAPPD as a better way to connect to our guests in a more meaningful way,” said ABC Fine Wine and Spirits Digital Marketing Manager Pamela Runsick. “The UNTAPPD app is nationwide and it allows anybody around the area to come check out what’s in our stores.”

Runsick explained that the ABC Fine Wine and Spirits stores in both Destin and Panama City Beach have a 12-tap growler station, and it is these beers that are featured in the app.

“It sends push notifications and displays events happening in our stores,” she said of the app. “This allows us to publish our growler menu and share it in real time.”

Besides listing the tapped craft beers, Runsick said another benefit for app users is their ability to give feedback.

“It’s got a forum to talk about beers,” she said. “We also have the ability to see what people are drinking if they check in.”

Within the app, customers can rate the beers they try and collect ‘badges’ for each type which in turn, allows the store to realize what consumers are enjoying the most.

“Users collect badges by rating beers but that also allows us to see what is popular in the area and we know what would do well in that specific store,” Runsick said.

Right now, Runsick said IPAs are trending across the board as the most popular craft beer available at the ABC stores. As for what type beer is offered at each growler station, Runsick said it rotates daily but is always top-of-the-line craft brew.

“We offer mostly local craft beers,” said Runsick. “We do have some national beers but they are all smaller craft beers. It’s a lot of Florida-based beers.”

The growler station at ABC Fine Wine and Spirits is also top-of-the-line explained Bob Gibson, ABC Fine Wine and Spirit’s VP Chief Marketing Officer.

“We us a commercial-grade filling device,” said Gibson. “The way our system works, it creates a pressure that draws the beer into the growler. We fill it to a certain level, top off with nitrogen and seal it to keep it fresh for a very long time.”

Gibson said that while most growler systems push beer out of the keg with carbon dioxide, the ABC growler filling machine allows for a longer-lasting, fresher tasting beer by using nitrogen with their system.

“This keeps the beer in the growler fresher for a lot longer than the traditional growler,” he said.

As for the growlers themselves, Gibson said they can be purchased at ABC Fine Wine and Spirits, or you can bring your own, as long as the bottle is see-through and sturdy.

“You are able to reuse your growlers and you can bring your own, it just has to be compatible with our growler station which is a clear glass bottle with a lid,” said Gibson. “We have a V.I.P. growler program that is advertised on the app and we have a growler happy hour which offers a discount on pours during a certain time of day.”

With UNTAPPD, users can choose favorite beers and receive notifications when local restaurants and stores have it on tap, so now ABC Fine Wine and Spirits will be added to the map.

“Whenever they change a keg, they change it in the system,” said Runsick. “As soon as it’s changed in the app, the consumer can have a notification if they choose to have it. You can also favorite a beer in the app and get a notification any time that beer is tapped or anytime we update the growler menu.”