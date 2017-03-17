If you want to hear a song, write your request on cash. This is what Redd, the owner and singing bartender, tells you when you arrive at Redd’s Fueling Station, a quirky barbecue and singing joint in an old fueling station along 30A.

Those aren’t the only rules.

Prepare your wallet for more than just food, because songs from Adele, Heart or Queen are $5, and Christmas “crap” is $50, Redd said.

Redd wears a microphone headset as she takes orders from the bar and tables, singing along to instrumental tracks of the guests’ choices. With a variety of popular songs, the guests don’t hesitate to sing backup.

Our evening there began with The Foundations’ “Build Me Up Buttercup,” followed by one of my requests, Fleetwood Mac’s “You Make Lovin’ Fun.”

The food



My guest and I started our meal with the High Octane nachos. These loaded nachos include shredded cheese, black beans, beef brisket, jalapeños, tomatoes, sour cream, salsa and guacamole on the side.

Our favorite ingredient was the guacamole. I recommend ordering Redd’s Notorious Guacamole with Chips. Other appetizer options are the Prosciutto Wrapped Shrimp and Devils on Horseback, which are bacon-wrapped and garlic-stuffed dates.

We asked Redd for the go-to items on the menu, and she suggested the ribs and brisket. We took her advice.

My guest ordered a short rack of B-B-Q Back Ribs. He ordered the roasted red potatoes and sweet potato fries as his two sides. If you like a lot of fat on your ribs, then this is the place.

I ordered the Moo Moo Brisket, which is slow-cooked for 12 hours in beef broth and beer with southwestern spices and served with gravy. My sides were fresh veggies and sweet potato fries.

The green beans, my fresh veggies, stole the show. I recommend two orders of this side.

All entrees also come with a roll.

The menu offers primarily barbecue basics, but it also features a Gotta Have It Meatloaf, Paul’s Pan Fried Pork Chop, Fried Green Tomato BLT, Jalepeno Popper Burger and Smoked Gouda and Bacon Mac and Cheese.

For dessert, the eatery offers a double-chocolate brownie served with ice cream. Unfortunately, they were out of brownies during our visit.

The restaurant also offers a selection of alcoholic beverages such as draft beer, domestic bottled beer, cocktails and wines. Notably, it offers the Reddarita, a fresh squeezed lime with orange juice and vodka.

The atmosphere



You won’t find a place quite like Redd’s Fueling Station.

From the red feathers around light fixtures to the plastic beads draped across the bar, the joint is decked out in gaudy details. Don’t forget about the disco ball.

Redd is the singing queen of her one-of-a-kind, garish former fueling station.

With the menus, Redd gives out song request lists featuring several pages of popular song choices. When you visit, be sure to ask her the most requested song.

When we visited, there was a bride-to-be celebrating her bachelorette party. With rowdy singing and dollar song requests, this is the perfect place for that sort of shindig.

The service

Redd was the singer and server the night we went.

The house was full, so I was impressed with how Redd traded back and forth from vocal notes to taking orders. One minute she was belting Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places” and slinging a beer across the bar, the next she was humming Elton John’s “Your Song” while dropping by a rack of ribs.

Redd is no amateur; however, keep in mind, you may have to wait longer than normal for service. This is not a get-in-and-get-out restaurant.

Her kind, ostentatious personality warms up her guests. They sing and dance because Redd makes it a party.

Being at Redd’s Fueling Station is like being in your eccentric aunt’s kitchen as she sings 1980s and 1990s hits as if she’s performing in front of a 300-person audience next to the magnet collection on her fridge.

A final taste

Redd’s Fueling Station is a jumpin’ joint on 30A that will have you recalling your favorite song lyrics while eating barbecue smothered in gravy.